Raiders' Stock Report: Risers & Fallers After Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders looked like a completely different team on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins than any Raiders team that has taken the field in recent memory. The Raiders have a long way to go. They still need to improve. The Dolphins may or may not be a good team.

None of that matters because of the way the Raiders won the game. Las Vegas knows better than any team in the league how hard wins are to come by. Their win over the Dolphins had its ups and downs but was largely a quality win for the Raiders.

Las Vegas jumped out to an early 10-point lead after a strong first two possessions of the game by their offense and defense. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak shared his thoughts on the team's performance following his first game and win as a head coach in the National Football League.

"Really proud of our team. It's been a really, really fun journey from the spring and through training camp, and now really proud of the guys. Not happy with how we played the game offensively in that second half, and we have a lot to get better at. But I'm very excited for our team and for the organization and for the Silver and Black,” Kubiak said following the Raiders’ win over the Dolphins.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has one of the toughest schedules in the league this season. So, there is only so much that can be taken from one game. Still, there are many more positives than negatives from Sunday's outing.

Below are the Raiders' whose stocks are on the rise, and on the decline heading into Week 2.

Stock Up

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge (66) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Folorunso Fatukasi

Fatukasi has quickly risen on the Raiders' depth chart after being added to the roster once training camp started. Las Vegas' defense will be anchored by its interior linemen, with Fatukasi's size and run-stopping abilities helping lead the way.

Fatukasi registered half a sack against the Dolphins and impacted the game in ways that do not show up on the stat sheet. He might be the steal of an offseason filled with more notable roster moves for the Raiders. Fatukasi and Tonka Hemingway are a solid duo on the interior.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Ashton Jeanty

When the Raiders drafted Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick, many believed it was too high for a running back. Yet the Raiders' front office always viewed Jeanty as more than just a running back. They viewed Jeanty as a versatile weapon that could impact the game in multiple ways.

On Sunday, he did just that. The second-year back rushed for over 100 yards, while averaging over four yards per carry. He also led the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was tied for the most receptions on the team against the Dolphins.

It will be tough to replicate, but Sunday's performance is the kind Las Vegas' coaching staff hopes will become Jeanty's norm. It was the kind of performance that warrants the premium draft pick the Raiders used to add him to the roster.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Dylan Laube

The Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft on a running back and a fourth-round pick on a running back in this year's draft. Yet the running back they drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 draft had a major role in Sunday's win.

Laube had nearly 100 return yards for the Raiders. He proved he can make an impact without ever lining up on offense. The Raiders' special teams unit has been dormant for years . Laube's skill set and the new kickoff rules pair well together.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see whether teams keep kicking to Laube.

Stock Down

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Kirk Cousins

It is hard to point out any negatives in what was an overall refreshing win for the Raiders. However, quarterback is the most critical position on the field. The position comes with extra attention, both positive and negative. That is the case with Cousins' performance against the Dolphins.

Cousins played a solid overall game, guiding the Raiders to a double-digit victory. Throughout the game, Cousins' experience and ability to complete key passes played a major role in one of the Raiders' most impressive wins in years.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares for a snap in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins completed 21 of his 30 passes for 160 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. It was a quality performance overall.

Still, the two interceptions, a few errant passes, and the lack of downfield accuracy will likely stand out to opposing defensive coordinators coming up on the Raiders' schedule.