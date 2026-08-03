How 'Tokyo Toe' Matsuzawa Making Push for Raiders Roster Spot

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the offseason making wholesale changes. Las Vegas revamped its coaching staff, firing much of the staff responsible for its 2025 campaign. The Raiders then filled out their roster with additional talent via free agency and the NFL Draft.

Las Vegas had arguably the most productive offseason of any team in the league. The Raiders took significant steps to address significant needs. They have and will continue to use training camp to figure out how to get the most out of the players on what is an improved Raiders roster.

Sweeping Changes

Many of the changes the Raiders made were heard around the league, as they added one of the top coaching candidates available in Klint Kubiak. Then, Las Vegas handed out a record-breaking contract to Tyler Linderbaum and spent big money on several other positions of need.

Kubiak's coaching staff has emphasized the fact that Las Vegas has multiple position battles on both sides of the ball. The additional talent the Raiders added this offseason should only raise the competition level, as nearly every position group is in a battle of some sort.

This goes for even the kickers. After years of boasting one of the most consistent kickers in the league, the Raiders parted ways with veteran kicker Daniel Carlson. He was replaced by veteran kicker Matt Gay and undrafted rookie Kansei Matsuzawa.

Matsuzawa's Rise

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a sport where everyone has a story, Matsuzawa's is among the more unique. Matsuzawa has gone from learning about the game of football and how to kick on YouTube to potentially securing a spot on a team's roster at the highest level.

Matsuzawa was inspired to play football after attending a Raiders Monday Night Football game in 2018. Now, he may suit up for the Silver and Black this season. Raiders special teams coach Joe DeCamillis recently explained what Matsuzawa will have to do to get a roster spot.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"To get a roster spot for Kansei [Matsuzawa], he's in the competition, so he's got to do a great job there. But the great thing about his situation is, in the international part of it, there might be an extra spot for him, depending upon how it is," DeCamillis said.

"So, hopefully he can show enough, which knock on wood. I hope he keeps showing what he's showing right now, and hopefully, we get a chance to keep him at the end of camp which would be great."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matsuzawa and Gay will continue to battle throughout training camp for the Raiders' kicker position. So far, both kickers are putting their best foot forward, literally and figuratively. Las Vegas has not had to search for a new kicker in a while; they hope they have found one in either Matsuzawa or Gay.

Gay recently shared his thoughts on his teammate, but also the only competition at his position.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa aka Tokyo Toe during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Kansei’s awesome. He's been nothing short of great to work with. Humble. Just a good dude all around. I’ve really enjoyed my time with him, just chatting it up with him, talking about techniques and things like that,” Gay said after training camp.

“He's asking questions. I remember being a rookie and kind of feeling that what's going on type of thing. He's been awesome. He's way farther ahead than I was as a rookie, and he hits the ball great. We get along really, really nice. He's definitely hit the ball really well, so obviously, yeah, pushes me to keep hitting the ball well. Can't take days off and things like that. He's awesome. I like Kansei a lot.”

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Hawaii place kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (PK17) aka Tokyo Toe interacts with Oklahoma State punter Wesley Pahl (13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have a few positional battles they must work through during training camp . Most of those positions will seem more critical than that of a kicker. However, few positions have the potential to impact a game or a team's season as much as a kicker can. Time will tell who wins those battles.

As Las Vegas inches closer to the 2026 regular season, no positional battle or coaching decision is insignificant. After the Raiders' special teams woes last season , they must choose wisely at kicker, and the other position groups where they still have questions.