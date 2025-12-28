How the Undermanned Raiders Plan to Beat the Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders rested several of their best players this week, leading up to their Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants. Las Vegas will be without several players that are critical to its chances of winning on Sunday, on both sides of the ball.

Las Vegas' decision to sit tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby was the most significant news of the week. However, the Raiders made another move that will significantly impact them on Sunday as well. Earlier this week, Las Vegas put safety Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve.

The Raiders showed progress against the Houston Texans last week and had initially hoped to build upon that progress this week against the Giants. It will be hard to do that while missing some of the top talent on the roster. Las Vegas has a tall task at hand on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained his mentality heading into Week 17.

"You're missing one of your better players. But this league is a collision sport. The guys got to be ready to step up. The injuries occur. We can't be worried about that. All other 31 teams are dealing with injuries. So, other guys got to step in there, and we're going to miss his physical presence,” Graham said.

“But am I expecting the guys that come in for him not to be physical? No. I mean, they have to be physical. Do they have to tackle? Yes. Do they have to cover? So, schematically, who knows. But just in terms of, you're missing a good player out there, but everybody's missing good players right now, this time of season."

On Wednesday, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson echoed a similar sentiment as Graham. Olson knows that while it is unfortunate he will be without the offense's best player on Sunday, it is his responsbility to make the most out of the palyers available to him.

Although the Raiders are resting Bowers to protect his long-term health, his absence will give other players a chance to make a name for themselves. It will also give Olson a chance to show what he can do in adverse situations. Olson should be a candidate to return next season.

"Well, it's always a next man up mindset. I think any coach that you've ever interviewed would tell you that. No one feels sorry for you. Nobody cares, to be honest with you,” Olson said.

“And as coaches, we preach that all the time within practice. Sometimes you'll pull a player out and make a backup step up to kind of prepare him for those situations. But the whole next man up mindset kind of carries you through."

