Identifying Connections the New-Look Raiders Must Build Early

The Las Vegas Raiders have an offseason filled with important dates and benchmarks. Some of those have already been passed, such as hiring Klint Kubiak and the start of free agency. Las Vegas' front office has quickly gotten to work adding talent to a roster desperately in need of some.

After they add more talent in the draft, Las Vegas has another set of issues to address. Most notably, the Raiders will spend the rest of this offseason trying to improve several newfound connections. This will take time, likely into the season, but they can get a jump on the process this offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders' WRs

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The Raiders added veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor to their group of wide receivers this offseason. Nailor, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and the rest of the group are all new catchers from Mendoza. They all will also catch passes from a new quarterback, Fernando Mendoza in 2026 and beyond.

Las Vegas 's receivers must quickly get on the same page with Mendoza, and Kubiak. The relationship between Mendoza and the receivers will be one of the most critical aspects of the offseason, especially as everyone learns a brand-new offense.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is putting a lot of faith in Nailor to lead its group of wide receivers. He expects Kubiak's coaching staff to put him and the rest of Las Vegas' in position to succeed early.

“Oh, for sure. Just having that ability to play multiple positions in the offense, move around, motions, and things like that. I feel like with [Klint] Kubiak’s offense, he does that very well with the guys trying to get them the ball and move them around. And I feel like that’s going to play right into my skill set," Nailor said.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with his teammates after rushing for a touchdown Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nailor will catch passes from what may already be the best quarterback the Raiders have had under center since the 2023-24 season, if not longer. There will surely be a learning curve with a rookie quarterback, first time head coach and the many changes the Raiders have made this offseason.

Still, Nailor and the rest of the Raiders' wide receivers are being set up for immediate success with the arrival of Mendoza and several other new players the Raiders will add to the mix this offseason. Nailor is looking forward to the opportunity to play with Mendoza moving forward.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I mean, it'll be great to have him come in and show what he can do. He's shown it on the college level; he just has to come here and do that consistently at a high level. I think it'd be great for the team and our receiver room to have that kind of guy throwing us the ball. That would be very exciting for me,” Nailor said.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with his teammates after rushing for a touchdown Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smoothing Out the OL, Installing Klint Kubiak's Offense

The Raiders' offense has struggled over the past few seasons. This was largely because of coaching, but a lack of talent played a part as well. Raiders general manager John Spytek handled one side of things, adding plenty of talent in free agency and will add more in the draft.

Kubiak's role in the process will be to develop the players he has been given and to shorten their learning curve. The Raiders are providing their first-time head coach with a bunch of experienced coaches on his staff. It will be up to Kubiak and company to quickly and efficiently install their offense.