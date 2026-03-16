Finding the Raiders' Best Options in the Second Round

The Las Vegas Raiders have two picks in the top 40 selections in the upcoming draft class. They'll both be extremely valuable in adding young talent to this team for the team's future and current success.

Fernando Mendoza is a lock for the first overall pick. A franchise quarterback could take this offense over the edge, and even if he isn't wildly successful in his first season, all he needs to show is growth and that he's a long-time starter. What should the Raiders be prioritizing with their other pick in the second round?

Top Options in the Second Round

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it looked like Maxx Crosby was going to be a part of the Baltimore Ravens , the integrity of the Raiders' defensive line looked incredibly shaky for next season. Even if that trade got rescinded, the Raiders should still try to address it in the draft, and Caleb Banks has good traits you'd wanna see in the first round.

Although he's 6’ 6’’ and 327 lbs, Banks has striking agility with his hands and feet. He has long arms and a wide frame, which means he can impact a play even if a lineman has him blocked off. His pass-rushing skills aren't refined, but he can be their long-term answer at nose tackle right away.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

John Spytek addressed the Raiders' weak receiver room by signing Jalen Nailor , but that doesn't mean it has to end there. Denzel Boston is a big-bodied receiver who can easily become a top target for Mendoza in the red zone in their rookie seasons.

He's only had two years of good production, but his strong hands and speed will give him a leg up against the other young receivers in Las Vegas. His speed didn't show up at the NFL combine, but the Raiders can take advantage of him dropping down the draft board by selecting a projected starter.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Secondary was a big emphasis for the Raiders this offseason, but that doesn't mean they should pass up on Colton Hood if they have the chance. He's physically dominant at the catch point and isn't afraid to put his body on the line for run support.

He excels in press and man coverages, but struggles against quicker receivers who can get the jump on him off the line. His twitchy instincts may result in him overbiting on a route, but it may also result in a big tackle for loss or pass breakup.