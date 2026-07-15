Raiders Inside Linebackers: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves today just 13 days —that is correct, my friends —less than two weeks from the start of the NFL Training Camp, and, to quote my three-year-old son Dexter Ernest Wayne Carpenter, “You’re welcome.”

GM John Spytek is tasked with delivering the Silver and Black's final 53-man roster to Roger Goodell and the NFL offices on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT). You may or may not realize this, but that is a significant change from previous years, when cuts were due following the final preseason games on Tuesday.

As we have done for seven years, we will preview each position group, and next to each group, I will list the players I project the Raiders to carry at that spot when the final 53-man roster is out.

Inside Linebackers: Five

I believe the Raiders can be really creative at ILB. If the season were to start today, I believe they could keep five; that is not certain, though. If two younger players emerge, perhaps at another position, the Raiders could use the fifth spot on the depth chart for an extra ILB to keep another player they can’t afford to lose. It is interesting to wonder as GM John Spytek sets about “Spyteking” his second roster in Las Vegas.

No. 1: ILB Nakobe Dean, 5’11” 230 lbs.

Dec. 5, 2018 - Horn Lake's Nakobe Dean, Mississippi's 6A Mr. Football, was named the Butkus Award winner. Dean helped the Eagles finish the season with a perfect 15-0 record. Nakobe Dean Butkus Award | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Raiders stole this physical monster who plays angry, with elite blitzing skills, and his closing speed makes him look more like a heat-seeking missile.

His football IQ is through the roof, he can communicate with ease, and he is a good leader; he is phenomenal. Several teams wanted him in free agency, but the Raiders went after him immediately and got it done. His blazing speed is more instinctual, or game speed, combined with his instincts, which is what sets him apart; his speed is elite track speed.

He is undersized, and his kryptonite is playing the run. Last year, teams planned on attacking him in the run defense. There are very few unicorns in the league, and he isn’t one of them. But he is an absolute solid anchor in the middle who will have everyone in the right spots, a terrific human being, and a player who will get every bit of the talent God gave him out before he retires.

No. 2: ILB/OLB Quay Walker, 6’4” 241 lbs.

This man is a weapon. He can play just about anywhere along the defensive line or the linebacker groups, and I expect we will see him at multiple positions, used in multiple ways all year. The more other men step up and can play the middle, the more he can move to the outside and attack. He was a gift to the new DC, Robbie Leonard. Elite range, closing speed, and can play sideline to sideline. Can close the game down because he can play anywhere, anytime.

Has some spatial awareness issues in pass defense. He runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and can move laterally like a ballerina. A high-volume tackler, the way he rushes the passer and shoots gaps is a thing of beauty. His weakness is out in coverage, but the Raiders aren’t going to be looking for that. They want him to send fear into the heads of every QB dropping back, earnestly searching for where he is before every snap.

Already showing off tremendous leadership, he is impressive. He doesn’t act tough; he is tough.

Quay Walke | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There is a difference, but his warmth toward his teammates has already won praise in the locker room, and he is respected in a very short time. He can make mistakes because he is so aggressive, but for Raiders fans, he will bring boisterous highlights to social media each week because of his style of play.

One offensive coach who is glad that he is no longer with the Green Bay Packers because he had to coach against him twice a year told me, “I would watch the film of that kid, and be like f—k, he had to be offside, and roll it back and be like, f—k, he looks like he was shot out of the f—king cannon.” Welcome to Vegas Quay. You will fit in nicely.

No. 3: ILB Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg, 6’2” 233 lbs.

Entering his third season in the NFL, this is the consummate money year. Eichenberg was an absolute star in college and has all the skill sets to be an excellent NFL backer. Average long speed, but has excellent downhill attack speed. An enormous IQ that can process the play quickly.

Lacks elite foot speed on man-to-man coverage, but is more of an elite early-down run defender than an every-down player. He is a classic thumper who can shed offensive linemen with ease. A proven tackler, he is great on special teams and in run-oriented packages.

No. 4: ILB Cody Lindenberg, 6’2” 236 lbs.

If you ever saw the movie "The Sandlot," Lindenberg reminds me of the character Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez. He just loves football. This kid struggled a bit early on while learning the game, and last year, the dysfunctional team atmosphere didn’t help. Lindenberg earned the respect of his teammates because he keeps his mouth shut and has “No ego from him; he grinds,” according to one teammate.

After doing this for decades, it remains rewarding to see the guys who play like kids in the schoolyard in freezing weather, begging their friends to play just five more minutes. This new staff took to him early because he is smart. He played at Minnesota for my friend P.J. Fleck, who didn’t like him; he loved him. He reminds everyone of Robert Spillane, whom the Raiders regretted letting go in free agency in 2025, but this is what you need to know about Lindenberg.

He belongs in the NFL, and he’s going to make the roster. If he can continue to develop and keep stacking good practices, they will plug him in more, and that will allow Robbie Leonard to use Walker in other places.

Struggles in space against elite running backs and doesn’t have sideline-to-sideline speed, but his ability to drop back in pass coverage shows off some of the most amazing peripheral vision you have ever seen. His gap discipline, albeit in a different position, ranks second on the team, behind only DT Adam Butler.

Cody Lindenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In the seventh round of the 2025 draft, he shocked the team by making the roster. In his sophomore year, I think he is about to shock many people. Among my players to watch list coming out before camp, he’s on it. The next person you meet who has something bad to say about this kid will be the first. I never met his family, but they raised a great kid who has a work ethic that makes him a very good football player.

No. 5: ILB Segun Olubi, 6’0" 233 lbs.

Segun Olubi | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

A special teams superstar is what the Raiders needed. He was only signed to a one-year deal. His athleticism and recovery speed are freakish. He has a relentless work ethic and has only played for two years, 27 snaps. His eye discipline and gap diagnosis on defense are, to be kind, slow, but you keep coming back to his superstar abilities on special teams.

Of all these linebackers, he is the most susceptible to not making the roster, as he would come with a zero dead cap hit. If Eichenberg and Lindenberg show up and out, and one of the other youngsters emerges, that isn’t good for Olubi. Has to come out fast in camp and never look back.

Things That Make You Say 'HMMM….'

Cody Lindenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders made many teams angry when they added Walker and Dean. Despite the addition of two proven assets, this position still needs some upgrading if young players don’t emerge. It is already better, and a better team will make them better.

Not a finished product, the Raiders will be watching the waiver wires and possible trades, but I would certainly expect this to be a position that will be added to at the latest next offseason if the “Bergs,” Cody and Tommy (Think “The Bob’s from the movie “Office Space”), don’t progress. The best thing for Raider Nation, and something that would make even the stoic Spytek smile, would be “The Bergs” shining on special teams and on defense in camp.

A big camp for those two is a big camp for the Raider Nation.

Las Vegas Raiders Tommy Eichenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Others on the Roster

These next young men have one duty, and one duty only, when training camp begins. Like a shark, they must smell that potential fifth spot that could potentially be taken, and make Spytek miserable trying to decide whether to keep five, and then who. These are all developmental guys, but they've all earned the right to be here and must make the most of it.

NAME HEIGHT WEIGHT Cameron McGrone 6'2" 236 Chris Thomas 6'3" 230 Xavian Sorey, Jr. 6'2" 228

Previous Position Reviews

Jackson Powers Johnson, Kolton Milller | Darrell Craig Harris

Raiders Offensive Line: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Wide Receivers: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Quarterbacks: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Tight Ends: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Running Backs: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

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