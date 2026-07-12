Raiders Quarterbacks: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are just 15 days from the start of training camp, with expectations and excitement soaring unlike at any time in my seven years covering the team.

True to our precedent, we began a series last week in which we break down each position group.

We try to offer a cornucopia of information on every player, including scouting reports, expectations, and more.

GM John Spytek is obligated to deliver the final 53-man roster to the NFL offices in New York on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT). Vastly different from the past, when cuts were due on the Tuesday following the final preseason games.

With each review, we will also list a number next to each position group, indicating how many players we project the Raiders will carry at that position on the final 53-man roster.

Today, we tackle the most stable yet most significant position on the team: the quarterback. Klint Kubiak’s offense has the future signal-caller and the current veteran leading by example, and it is by far the best QB room in my seven years here.

Quarterbacks: Three

I surmise and believe the Raiders want to carry 25 offensive players. So with three of them being quarterbacks, that is significant.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I could see multiple scenarios in which Kirk Cousins and Aidan O’Connell don’t finish the season with the Las Vegas Raiders. I will discuss those with each player.

No. 1: Kirk Cousins, 6’3” 209 lbs.

The wily veteran is a true talent, and with a strong past with Kubiak, he was a perfect bridge quarterback for the Silver and Black. The Raiders are trying to build a foundation for their new identity in their old one, and Cousins is perfect for that.

He is in charge, has total command of the offense, and is already respected in the locker room and by the three young men below him at the most important position in the NFL on the depth chart.

Cousins is the man for the Raiders and is clearly the best-playing QB at the moment. He will be pushed, but unless the Raiders are in the midst of an NFL Playoff run, I expect him to let go of the reins at some point.

A perfect scenario is that Cousins plays well, but the Raiders still lose games. Thus making the move easy, and a team in title contention is making the trade for him.

ernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

A gentleman and wise player, the Raiders trust in him, is worthy of the man.

No. 2: Aidan O’Connell, 6’3” 206 lbs.

Aidan O’Connell has been the victim of six offensive coordinators in just three seasons and three head coaches. He has flashed at times and looked lost. The reality is he is very talented and has won some big games in this league.

He belongs in the NFL, but the writing is on the wall for how long with the Silver and Black. Several teams in the NFL are intrigued by him, and one may choose to trade a pick in order to get him in their building right now.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The reality is the rookies are not ready, and he is the QB2 at this moment.

Ideally, he would play well in the preseason and open the door for the Raiders to move him for at least some compensation, as they are going to lose him at the end of the season.

No. 3: Fernando Mendoza, 6’5” 236 lbs.

Fernando Mendoza is the young man NFL Executives told us was the best prospect in the last four NFL Drafts. He hasn’t done anything to make the Raiders think anything else.

His deal is not done, but I can tell you it is ignorant to think there are any issues. Neither the Mendoza camp nor the Raiders is concerned.

Fernando Mendoza | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

He has the monster arm, high football IQ, mobility, and a unique ability most rookies don’t have: the ability to protect the football.

He will be the starter at some point this year, I believe, and will probably spend the next 14 in that role as well.

No. 4: Jacob Clark, 6’5” 230 lbs.

Jacob Clark | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The unique, talented hidden-gem UDFA is not afraid to take the ball downfield with great touch. Super talented at play action and can attack the center of the field. Not the strongest of arms, but he is a developmental project, and I expect him to make the practice squad.

Previous Position Reviews

Raiders Tight Ends: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview | Raiders Running Backs: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Las Vegas Raiders Emerging Superstar TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

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