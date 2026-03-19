Inside the Raiders' Secondary After Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders' secondary had its moments last season, but for the most part, they consistently let up big plays. It didn't help that Geno Smith's turnovers put them at a disadvantage, but that's besides the point.

John Spytek knew that their defense needed more help this offseason than their offense, which is why the majority of moves the Raiders made in free agency addressed that side of the ball. How does their secondary look now that free agency has died down?

Secondary Overview

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) prepares for a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Darien Porter had an encouraging rookie season, and I'd argue he has the brightest future of any player on their defense. He played in all 17 games in 2025 and had 42 total tackles, a fumble recovery, and three pass breakups.

Porter often got lost on the field against receivers with quicker releases, but he excelled in the red zone, where he was able to stick to the receiver. He was one of the few rookies taken in the Raiders' 2025 draft class that had a prominent role, and that experience will go a long way in his sophomore season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Porter will be holding down the right side until 2028, and Eric Stokes will be opposite him on the left side. The Raiders couldn't let him walk in free agency, as, alongside Porter, he was one of the few bright spots in their secondary last season.

53 total tackles, five passes defended, and 1.5 tackles for loss don't adequately represent the impact Stokes had on their defense. He was good in zone, man, and helped out tremendously in run support. I don't think he'll regress after getting his payday, and he's found a home in Las Vegas after not working out for the Green Bay Packers.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Raiders traded for long-time Buffalo Bill Taron Johnson to be their starting nickleback next season, and he brings with him tons of experience in high-pressure scenarios. This is a good trade because it adds another defensive back who helps defend the run, while also being a ball hawk if tested continuously.

The past two seasons, he's dealt with injury, which is something that needs to be monitored, but he's under contract for the next two seasons. Greedy Vance is an undrafted free agent who's their backup, and Johnson is a good bridge player to help them out today. He's definitely a starter, but Vance can develop on the back burner and step up once it's time to extend Johnson.