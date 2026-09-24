Interesting Raiders Positional Approach Already Paying Off

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office took a hard look in the mirror this offseason, then used resources to quickly revamp their roster. On both sides of the ball, the Raiders made notable additions with the potential to make an immediate impact.

Raiders general manager John Spytek and the rest of Las Vegas' front office have done just that. The Raiders enter Week 3 undefeated for the first time in five years, with their offseason roster additions playing a significant role. They hope even more contributors step up against the New Orleans Saints.

By Committee

After consecutive years of trade requests for the No. 1 wideout, Las Vegas decided to approach the wide receiver position in a different manner. The Raiders added several receivers to their roster, most of whom are far from established in the National Football League.

Yet adding a handful of receivers who aren't household names but do their jobs well also fits the new offense Klint Kubiak is installing. The lack of a "No. 1" receiver makes it challenging for opposing defenses to game plan.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday against the Chargers, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins targeted 10 different players. It wasn't pretty, but spreading the ball around stressed the Chargers' defense. Los Angeles struggled to contain the Raiders' passing game, as Cousins nearly threw for 300 yards on Sunday.

In both of their early-season wins, Las Vegas found ways to get the ball out relatively quickly. On Wednesday, the veteran quarterback explained how getting the ball to as many receivers and pass-catchers as possible impacted Sunday's win in Los Angeles.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I do think there's confidence. I'll always say that I go where my reads take me, and I've certainly missed reads where maybe the ball should have gone to someone else. But for the most part, I just go where I feel the defense is telling me to put the football,” Cousins said before Wednesday’s practice.

“Coaches I think always do a good job of formation-ing where they want the football to go, if you will. I just play it out true and honest the best I can. In some games, that's led to certain players getting a lot of touches, but it's never really conscious by me."

“I wasn't really thinking about that as I was going back on each individual play. So, you just go where your reads take you, and if you spread it around, you spread it around. If it's focused on one or two guys, so be it. It's all about moving the football and scoring points."

Approaching the rebuild of their wide receiver corps by committee makes it challenging for opposing defenses to focus on one wide receiver. That challenge will likely continue throughout the game, and Las Vegas will keep taking advantage.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrate after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, it looked as if the Raiders' group of wide receivers would be enough to help the team succeed this season. Still, the group left more questions than answers. After Las Vegas' first two games of the season, more answers are coming to light.

On any given Sunday, any of the Raiders' handful of receivers can lead the team in receptions or yards. Las Vegas' need for additional help at wide receiver also gives receivers further down the depth chart hope that they could one day play in the league.

Last, but Not Least

Beyond the challenges Las Vegas' receivers can put on an opposing defense, this approach will help them at the negotiating table. By taking this approach, Las Vegas gives itself a chance to keep building out the position group as economically as possible.

With Las Vegas' receivers spreading the production among five to 10 players in each game, it will be challenging for a receiver on this roster to push overly hard for a significant raise. That doesn't mean it will not happen; it just seems unlikely right now.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is seen against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas carefully constructed every step of its rebuild behind closed doors months ago. It is a long season, and anything can happen. Still, starting the season on a two-game winning streak after winning three games all of last season speaks volumes.