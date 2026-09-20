What Win Over Chargers Would Prove About Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to build upon what they established last week as they head into a pivotal divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams are coming off polar-opposite performances , as the Raiders dominated the Miami Dolphins, while the Los Angeles Chargers suffered a shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals. That said, here are a few things the Silver and Black can prove by beating the Chargers on Sunday.

Third-Place Finish in AFC West Attainable?

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's arguably premature to discuss where the Raiders could finish at season's end, but a few variables could make this plausible. In this hypothetical scenario, Las Vegas would be 2-0, and Los Angeles would be 0-2. We've discussed the Raiders' daunting schedule in the coming weeks, but the Chargers are also in the same camp.

Los Angeles' next seven games are against the Bills, Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, Texans, and Ravens. You tell me how many games they win during that stretch.

I'll tell you what: if the Chargers fall to the Raiders on Sunday, you won't be thinking they have a chance to win many of those upcoming matchups. Las Vegas could also struggle in the coming weeks, but at least it would be above water heading into that stretch after a Week 2 win.

Rebuild Is Ahead of Schedule

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas may still end the season in rebuilding mode and move major pieces at the trade deadline, given its record. That said, defeating the Chargers would further prove that this organization is trending in the right direction under head coach Klint Kubiak.

Plenty of football remains in the coming months, but this result shows the Raiders are more competitive than initially thought. Even if Las Vegas ends the season with a losing record and isn't in playoff contention, winning these types of games proves that the franchise’s rebuild is ahead of where it should be at this point and that this team will be competing in meaningful late-season games in the near future.

Going With the Veteran Was Correct Decision

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Raiders lose this game, starting Kirk Cousins out of the gate is still a valid decision. However, a win would certainly solidify the coaching staff’s choice. Starting 2-0 while letting Fernando Mendoza learn from the bench would be a dream scenario for the Raiders, who, regardless of external expectations, believe they can win several games this season.

Cousins may not be what he once was, but his experience and understanding of this offense are why Kubiak prioritized signing him. I'll say it again: this is all hypothetical, and Las Vegas' course of action shouldn't change with a loss, but a win would further prove that this coaching staff's decision-making process is spot on.