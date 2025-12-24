The Raiders’ Grand Prize is Awaiting Them in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't won a football game since early October, and we're just a couple of weeks away from the new year. Christmas is right around the corner, and I know one thing that would be the ultimate present the Raiders could bestow on their fans.

Raider Nation has had to endure a lot of losing this season. It's only fair that the Raiders pay them back by drafting a difference maker in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft . The Raiders have to continue losing to keep that pace, but who's potentially waiting for them in the first round of next year's draft?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Gordon McGuinness writes for Pro Football Focus, and he put together a 2026 NFL mock draft to reflect the results of Week 16. The Raiders are still holding on to the second overall pick, and they're once again predicted to draft their next franchise quarterback in Dante Moore .

"With Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett earning PFF passing grades of 62.0 and 58.9, respectively, this season, it’s obvious that the Raiders need to invest in a quarterback. Las Vegas narrowly misses out on Fernando Mendoza in this mock, but Moore is another great option. He has earned a 92.3 PFF passing grade this season, which trails only Ohio State’s Julian Sayin among FBS quarterbacks", said McGuinness.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The battle for Fernando Mendoza takes place in Week 17, where the Raiders will be taking on the New York Giants at home. This game will determine which team ends up with the first overall pick, and this game will determine the next five years for both of their franchises.

The Raiders need to lose that game, but with the way Geno Smith played against the Houston Texans , it's possible they beat a Giants team that's trending downwards. A win could set them back as far as the sixth pick, which would take them out of the running for Mendoza or Moore.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Selecting Moore would be a game-changer for their offense and set them up for the foreseeable future. Their problems on the offensive line would remain, but they have rookies now that can take that next step and be more productive next season.

Moore's arm talent alone should make the Raiders fall in love with him as a prospect, not to mention his leadership skills. They'd have a big three on offense consisting of Moore, Ashton Jeanty , and Brock Bowers. That sounds like a lot of fun, if not explosive, and would give the Raiders a concrete plan for the future of their organization.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Moore WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.