Raiders' Investment Sparks Big Expectations for 2026 Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders have made many improvements to their team, which should drastically raise their ceiling and floor. Just looking at who they've added to their offensive personnel, it's clear their offense was a big focus of their offseason.

However, I believe their defense has been massively underrated, given the many improvements they made on that side of the ball. Klint Kubiak and Kirk Cousins should provide a massive boost, but this team will be competitive next season if their defense shows up to play.

Top CB

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Dalton Wasserman writes for Pro Football Focus , and he ranked the top 32 cornerbacks in the league heading into next season. Eric Stokes blossomed into a quality starter last season, and he earns a spot on this list as the 26th-best corner in the NFL.

"Stokes turned in a career-high 75.0 PFF grade last season that ranked second among qualified Raiders defenders behind Maxx Crosby. His 75.2 PFF coverage grade slotted 17th among qualified cornerbacks. While he didn’t reel in any interceptions, Stokes did not allow more than 50 yards in any individual game last season, which says a lot considering the lack of production from the rest of Las Vegas’ defense", said Wasserman.

Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders rewarded Stokes for his impressive season with a three-year, $30 million contract, which doesn't even rank him among the team's top 10 highest-paid players. I understand the front office's hesitation not to make his contract with even more guaranteed money, as Stokes must prove he can be extremely productive for multiple consecutive years.

I think the possibility that he won't repeat stellar production is slim. He was on a one-year "prove it" deal in 2025, so he had all the incentive to play well to earn his next contract. And yet in a season where their defense was not spectacular, he gave it all his all on each play and consistently held opposing receivers in check.

2026 Expectations

Eric Stokes | Arnie Basemore, On SI

Now that he's gotten paid, the Raiders are depending on him to be their top cornerback in 2026. Their cornerback room is in flux, considering how their second cornerback position is seemingly wide open, but there's no question about the value Stokes is expected to provide them next season.

Stokes hasn't had an interception since his rookie season with the Green Bay Packers, and while that can continue with him still being a good lockdown defender, you'd like to see his interception numbers go up.