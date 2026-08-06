Raiders Training Camp: Starting Cornerback Battle Breakdown

The Las Vegas Raiders have a fierce battle for starting spots in many areas of their roster. Training camp will be vital in determining what their starting unit will look like next season.

The quarterback duel between Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins has already been settled. Cousins was announced as the starter before training camp began, but even with Mendoza not having a clear path to becoming the starter, he still has plenty to prove in training camp.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Another area of their roster that will fluctuate based on training camp is their offensive line. They added players through the draft and free agency, and it's always important to have depth at those positions, but there's enough uncertainty on this new offensive line that some spots are up for grabs.

The same can be said of the defensive line, which is still trying to find a star player to play alongside Maxx Crosby . Their cornerback room is also one that can change depending on who's showing out in training camp. Which of their recent team additions is aiming to snag a starting spot for his own?

CB Battle

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Josh Edwards writes for CBS Sports and made a list of rookie players competing for starting spots in training camp across the NFL. One of those names was the Raiders' fifth-round pick, Hezekiah Masses, who is looking to solidify himself as one of their cornerbacks for the future.

"Las Vegas is looking for a starter opposite Eric Stokes. Among the competition for Masses is fellow rookie Jermod McCoy, the fourth-round pick, working his way back from injury. Last year's third-round pick, Darien Porter, is also competing for the spot. Masses had five interceptions in his first and only season with the Golden Bears after transferring from Florida International", said Edwards.

Untapped Potential

Cal CB Hezekiah Masses might be the most underrated CB in this class. Can play off and press man, but super instinctual in zone to read and react. pic.twitter.com/AA0cfav60h — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 11, 2026

His college tape screams untapped potential, and there's definitely a clear path to his ascension. Jermod McCoy is a superb talent, but there's no guarantee he can stay on the field, and he's a year removed from actually playing in a game.

Darien Porter was drafted by the Raiders regime last season, and even though he had moments in the red zone that inspired confidence, Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff drafted Masses. They may opt for the talent they want to see on the field. It'll be an interesting battle to watch, which cornerback among them will rise up to the occasion.