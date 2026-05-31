Raiders' Quest To Become More Competitive Begins Within

After losing 13 games in 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders went on to lose 14 games in 2025. Last season, most of those 14 losses were by double digits. In two of those 14 losses, the Raiders scored zero points, though both were against two of the best teams in the league.

Multiple teams took a knee with minutes left in the game out of pity for Pete Carroll's Raiders last season. The Raiders have been anything but competitive lately. As much as Carroll preached it last season, he simply did not have the players to be competitive week in and week out.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Official Competition

The Raiders look to turn things around, starting with their competitive nature. Las Vegas has failed to compete for much of the past three seasons. Under new head coach Klint Kubiak, the competition has already begun. Unlike Carroll and Antonio Pierce, Kubiak has been given the tools to compete.

Las Vegas is sure to have its growing pains, as any rebuilding team with a first-time head coach likely would. They are going to lose games this season, potentially even consecutive ones. Still, the Raiders should be much more competitive than they have been in recent seasons.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' attempt to become more competitive during the regular season has already begun. Las Vegas added at least one player to every position group via the draft and free agency this offseason. Yet, Kubiak recently announced a competition between two returning players.

“We're counting on them. We're counting on them to produce for us. The good thing is there's competition with [Jack] Bech and with DT [Dont'e Thornton Jr.]. There's a lot of competition in that receiver room, and may the best man win," Kubiak said.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Bech, who was drafted in the second round last season, appears to be leading that competition for the moment. However, Thornton's physical abilities also give him a chance to win. The competition between them is one of several competitions the Raiders will have during Organized Team Activities.

Raiders Need Both Young WRs To Grow

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Regardless of who wins out, the Raiders need both players to take a step forward heading into the 2026 season, especially Bech, who missed most of his rookie offseason holding out for a fully guaranteed contract with his fellow second-round picks.

OTAs have made it clear that the Raiders are truly taking a wide receiver-by-committee approach. Competition within the group should benefit only Las Vegas. Veteran wide receiver Tre Tucker confirmed Kubiak's comments, noting how competition has been deeply rooted within the group.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"100% and it should be. That's the whole goal. All the guys, we're all competing, and that's what's going to make us better. There's no complacency in the room, and all the guys know that, and that's what we're out here to do,” Tucker said.

“So the guys we have in the room, young guys, old guys, we're all competing, we're all trying to go out there and make each other better, because at the end of the day, we're all going to be out there on the field together, so that's our goal, and that's what we're going to do."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Kubiak was not exaggerating when he said the Raiders need both Bech and Thornton. Either or both receivers improving, even marginally, in a system that does not need them to do much individually, would be a huge upgrade for the Raiders' offense. It would be a boost for Andrew Janocko.

Las Vegas did not get much from either receiver last season, largely because of things outside of their control. Many of those things were adequately addressed this season, but both Bech and Thornton must quickly develop into players who can impact the stat sheet.