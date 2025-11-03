The Truth Behind Raiders’ Struggles vs. Jaguars
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars summed up the 2025 Raiders team accurately. Las Vegas showed the ability to win the game but failed to do what was necessary to actually pull out a win.
Raiders' Woes
The Raiders' offense struggled, as it has in every game this season. Las Vegas' offense registered just over 50 rushing yards, with four minutes left in regulation. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith finished the game with 284 yards through the air, four touchdowns and an intercecption.
Although the Raiders' offense improved late in the game, had they played better earlier in the game, they likely could have won. Las Vegas' offense had plenty of opportunities to pull away but failed to do so.
The Raiders' loss to the Jaguars confirmed that this is what what the Raiders will be this season. Las Vegas will be a team that hangs it's hopes and prayers on its defense containing opponents and its offense's ability to not lose them the game with an ill-advised play or plays of some sort.
Las Vegas' offense struggled to run the ball, which has been a common theme over the previous two seasons. However, they did not have a running back that they drafted with a top 6 pick in the NFL Draft in their backfield. The Raiders' offense, and it's playcalling is a toss-up every Sunday.
Sunday's loss to the Jaguars was another case of Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly failing to run the ball consistently, or even trying to do so. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty finished the game with only 13 attempts, even though the game went into overtime.
Las Vegas' offensive line makes it challenging for them to run the ball successfully often. Still, not trying to run the ball and becoming a one-dimensional offense is not the answer, either. This was the perfect game for Kelly and the Raiders' offense to become a run-heavy team.
The Raiders passed the ball nearly 40 times with a quarterback that is tied for the most interceptions in the league this season. Las Vegas' loss to Jacksonville was likely a glimpse of what to expect from this Raiders team for the rest of the season, as they have a brutal upcoming schedule.
