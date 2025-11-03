Raiders Fall Short, But Reveal Reasons to Believe Again
LAS VEGAS-The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) fell 30-29 to the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3) that turned out in the second half, and overtime to be one of the most entertaining games of the season.
Despite an unfathomable usage of running back Ashton Jeanty early (at one point in the second half, he had run eight times compared to 21 passes), the Silver and Black came alive offensively and made the game exciting.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers a complete recap of the game, speaks with coaches and players afterward, and breaks down the finer details.
You Can Watch the Entire Podcast Here:
There is no silver lining in the National Football League.
They don’t give out participation trophies, and when the franchise carries a moniker of “Just Win Baby,” you can’t mask the frustration of a fan base.
We won’t insult you and try.
It isn’t a shocking fact that the Raiders are not a good football team. We told you before the season started that they weren’t, but that doesn’t mean this team is void of talent and hope.
Reasons for Hope
- Geno Smith was 29/39 with four touchdowns for a rating of 111, and his one interception was of no fault of his own. It looked like a bad decision at the time, but upon review and speaking with personnel, it was clear sophomore tight end Michael Mayer had a miscue and didn’t return to the football.
· Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had a disappointing 13 carries, that isn’t his fault for 42 yards, but also showed his versatility by snagging five catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. Each game in which Kelly uses his talent makes his star glow brighter.
· After a sensational rookie year emerging as the best tight end in the NFL, Brock Bowers has not disappointed as a sophomore. Returning from injury, he caught 12 passes on 13 targets for 127 yards, and the only way the Jaguars could hinder him was with pass interference. Bowers was unbelievable and was the best player on the field, regardless of team.
A Loss Is A Loss
· When your linebacker Devin White is your leading tackler with 16 tackles, and rookie cornerback Darien Porter is the second with 10, that is not a good sign.
· While special teams was certainly better at returns, the rest of special teams was frankly, ugly.
No Time for Self-Pity
The Raiders don’t have time to wallow in self-pity. They have an immediate turnaround heading out to Denver on Wednesday for a Thursday Night Football tilt at Mile High Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos.
