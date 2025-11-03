Raider Nation Reacts to Stunning Loss Against the Jaguars
Exiting their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders will be welcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars to Sin City as both of these teams come into the game desperate for a win. This game will be the reunion of Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett on the field, which the Raiders are hoping will empower their passing attack and reignite their offense.
The NFL trade deadline is after this week, so the outcome of this game may determine how willing the Raiders are to trade away some of their players. The Raiders are looking to pull off the upset win at home.
Raider Nation Reacts
By the end of the first quarter, neither of the teams had scored. The highlight for the Raiders has been their defense. They got walked all the way down to the red zone, but were able to deny points to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense by picking them off.
The Raiders have continued to struggle on offense all game, but Smith has looked more dialed in after the bye week. He hasn't thrown an interception and instead connects with Brock Bowers for the game's first score. The extra point was no good, but heading into halftime, the Raiders are up at home.
It wouldn't be a Raiders game if something out of the ordinary didn't happen. The Jaguars had little chance of coming up with points before halftime, but thanks to their kicker, Cam Little, they scored a field goal right before the half. Not just any field goal, the longest in NFL history. They nail a 68-yarder to give the Raiders a 3-point lead heading into halftime.
The first pass attempt of Smith in the second quarter resulted in a timely interception for the Jaguars' defense. It was an impressive pick on behalf of the Jaguars defender, but Smith's streak of interceptions continues.
A big development to come from this game is the ejection of the Jaguars' former first-round pick Travon Walker for throwing a punch.
Skipping ahead to later in the game, the Raiders were down after a Trevor Lawrence touchdown run, in which they responded with a 15-yard play by Ashton Jeanty to take the lead. The Raiders getting the ball to Jeanty pays off.
The Raiders are holding onto a lead by 3 points. This would be their third win, and a showing would show something about this team changed in the bye week. Smith had three touchdown passes, and their offense looked as complete as it has this entire season. The Jaguars go for a kick to tie the game and send it to overtime, and Little comes through for them again. This game is going to overtime.
The Jaguars got the opening drive in overtime, and their run game showed up big. The Raiders' run defense wasn't able to stop anything, and that continued all the way to the end zone. Trevor Lawrence runs it in for a touchdown, and the Raiders have to match.
Tre Tucker makes a play, and the Raiders are close to the end zone after Raheem Mostert made a play earlier on the kickoff return. The Raiders are in the red zone, and they have to score, going for two to win the game at home.
The Raiders stepped up to the plate, and Brock Bowers continues to show the impact he has on their offense. They score the touchdown, but they have to make a decision on what to do next.
The Raiders go for the win, the 2-point conversion to pay off all of their hard work. The Raiders try and come up short, they lose, and are now 2 - 6. Smith's pass was batted down, not even giving Lockett a chance to catch the ball.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on this heartbreaking Raiders loss WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.