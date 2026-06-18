Jermod McCoy’s Injury Status for Raiders' Training Camp

Based on draft value, the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off the biggest steal of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting cornerback Jermod McCoy in the fourth round.

The former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back was viewed as a consensus first-round pick throughout the pre-draft process, but there were major concerns pertaining to a knee injury he suffered prior to the 2025 season. McCoy missed the entirety of last season after tearing his ACL, and reports surfaced that he may require a second surgery to fully recover.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, general manager John Spytek trusted his medical team and felt that investing a Day 3 pick was well worth the risk for a potential star cornerback. Despite the persistent concern for McCoy's status, as he was held out for the majority of OTAs and mandatory minicamp , head coach Klint Kubiak silenced those doubts with his latest update on the rookie cornerback.

What Kubiak Said

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"[Wellness coordinator] Alex Guerrero has got a great plan with our medical staff, and we're bringing him along slowly," Kubiak said. "I expect him to practice [during training camp], and it's going to be a moving target [on] him, but we drafted him for a reason, so I expect him to compete in camp and get plenty of reps."

What This Means

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Obviously, Las Vegas' coaching staff and medical team feel confident about McCoy's knee. Being forced to sit out of mandatory minicamp would be perceived as a red flag, but this was the plan by the team all along, and Kubiak and his staff will take a cautious approach with McCoy, who could develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback if he can stay on the field.

Heading into the draft, the Tennessee product was viewed as the CB2 in the class, only behind Mansoor Delane, who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 6 overall pick. Nevertheless, the Raiders' secondary has been a glaring issue for Las Vegas in recent years, and securing a solution as good as McCoy could prove to be monumental.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Training camp will be a monumental stretch of the offseason for McCoy, as his knee will be tested heading into the preseason games. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defensive back will compete for the CB2 spot, opposite Eric Stokes, who will presumably operate as the Raiders' top outside cornerback. McCoy establishing himself as the clear second-best cornerback on the roster would be the best-case scenario for both the player and the team.