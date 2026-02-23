Prospects to Watch for Raiders at NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week in Indianapolis, and Las Vegas Raiders fans should be excited about what’s to come.

The Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to be that pick. We will hear from General Manager John Spytek tomorrow, so stay tuned for our coverage.

Las Vegas will have the chance to meet with prospects and get to know them as people and football players. Expect to hear from several players throughout the week.

Which prospects should Raiders fans pay extra attention to? Let’s break down a few names to know ahead of the Combine.

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mendoza ’s teammate on a national championship-winning team, Cooper projects as an explosive pass-catcher at the next level.

Cooper caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns for the undefeated Hoosiers last season, tied for third in the country in receiving touchdowns. He is an incredible athlete for the position, using his frame to box out defenders and snag balls with his large catch radius.

He has also come up clutch in big moments this season, catching a touchdown pass on fourth down on the road against Penn State to give the Hoosiers the lead and preserve their undefeated season. The Raiders could rely on him in crunch time.

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Cooper is projected to be a day-two pick, and it would be a good idea for the Raiders to reunite him with Mendoza if he is on the board. We’ll hear from Cooper later this week.

Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Raiders want to improve their offensive line, and Dunker would certainly do that.

The First-Team All-Big Ten offensive lineman was one of the best players at his position last season for the Hawkeyes, earning an 82.0 Pro Football Focus grade. He allowed only 10 pressures all season playing right tackle.

Offensive Lineman Gennings Dunker stands for a photo as Iowa Football hosts media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dunker may move inside to guard at the next level, and the Raiders could certainly use a player like him on the interior. He should be fun to hear from at the Combine, as offensive linemen can have colorful personalities.

The Raiders have quite a few interior offensive linemen, but Dunker could come right in and take over one of the guard spots, especially if Dylan Parham walks in free agency. He projects as a floor-raising lineman from day one, which is something the Raiders desperately need.

