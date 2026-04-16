Weighing Positional Priorities for Raiders as NFL Draft Nears

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, which is now just one week away.

A week from today, General Manager John Spytek's team will be on the clock, and they will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Raider Nation hopes Mendoza can be the answer to many years of failed quarterback attempts.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mendoza won't be the only player the Raiders take in the draft, even if he is the talk of the organization. Las Vegas has nine other selections to work with and plenty of roster holes to address.

Some positions are bigger priorities than others. Some positions aren't priorities at all. Which positions are priorities and which aren't? Let's break down a few today.

Linebacker

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) and Nakobe Dean (17) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders handed out $25.5 million per year to former Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to address their need for linebackers.

With the Raiders switching to a 3-4 base defense, finding more linebackers was a big priority for Spytek and new head coach Klint Kubiak. They found two talented but maligned players in their own ways to replace Devin White and Elandon Roberts.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the additions of these two, the Raiders have pushed linebacker down the list of priorities. They don't need to address it until later in the draft.

Priority: No

Wide Receiver

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Even after adding Jalen Nailor and Dareke Young in free agency, the Raiders need more out of their pass-catching group.

Las Vegas cannot rely on the current room and expect to be competitive in the AFC this season. There are far too many unproven players on the perimeter for that group to operate as a serious unit.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young (83) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

With a draft class full of receivers who can help the team immediately, the Raiders should look at some of them early on. It wouldn't even hurt for them to trade back into the first round to take one.

Priority: Yes

EDGE rusher

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) for a safety during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders' defensive end room is unpredictable long-term.

Tyree Wilson likely won't have his fifth-year option picked up, as the former first-round pick has not lived up to expectations, while Malcolm Koonce is only on a one-year deal. It would be smart for the Raiders to find some young depth that can eventually take over as a starter.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby enters his age-29 season and has dealt with injuries over the past few years, so many elements are up in the air for the future. It would be smart to invest in the edges early.

Priority: Yes