Weighing Positional Priorities for Raiders as NFL Draft Nears
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The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, which is now just one week away.
A week from today, General Manager John Spytek's team will be on the clock, and they will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Raider Nation hopes Mendoza can be the answer to many years of failed quarterback attempts.
Mendoza won't be the only player the Raiders take in the draft, even if he is the talk of the organization. Las Vegas has nine other selections to work with and plenty of roster holes to address.
Some positions are bigger priorities than others. Some positions aren't priorities at all. Which positions are priorities and which aren't? Let's break down a few today.
Linebacker
The Raiders handed out $25.5 million per year to former Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to address their need for linebackers.
With the Raiders switching to a 3-4 base defense, finding more linebackers was a big priority for Spytek and new head coach Klint Kubiak. They found two talented but maligned players in their own ways to replace Devin White and Elandon Roberts.
With the additions of these two, the Raiders have pushed linebacker down the list of priorities. They don't need to address it until later in the draft.
Priority: No
Wide Receiver
Even after adding Jalen Nailor and Dareke Young in free agency, the Raiders need more out of their pass-catching group.
Las Vegas cannot rely on the current room and expect to be competitive in the AFC this season. There are far too many unproven players on the perimeter for that group to operate as a serious unit.
With a draft class full of receivers who can help the team immediately, the Raiders should look at some of them early on. It wouldn't even hurt for them to trade back into the first round to take one.
Priority: Yes
EDGE rusher
The Raiders' defensive end room is unpredictable long-term.
Tyree Wilson likely won't have his fifth-year option picked up, as the former first-round pick has not lived up to expectations, while Malcolm Koonce is only on a one-year deal. It would be smart for the Raiders to find some young depth that can eventually take over as a starter.
Maxx Crosby enters his age-29 season and has dealt with injuries over the past few years, so many elements are up in the air for the future. It would be smart to invest in the edges early.
Priority: Yes
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3