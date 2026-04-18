Future Raider Fernando Mendoza Graces SI Cover

All the headlines and buzz right now around the National Football League are about the 2026 NFL Draft. The headliner for this year's draft is Heisman Trophy and National Championship winner Fernando Mendoza. Fernando Mendoza is the unanimous projected No. 1 overall pick.

Everyone expects Mendoza to go to the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off this year's draft. Mendoza worked and showed all last season why he should be the first overall pick.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) greets Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A year ago, when everyone was doing their way-too-early mock drafts for the 2026 Draft, no one had Mendoza near the top or even cracking the first round. They said this was not the class we would see a quarterback go in the first round, let alone kick off the draft.

That kept changing each week last season after Mendoza kept improving and kept winning games. It was always about letting him go against the best teams. He proved he was ready and played well in every big game.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza Perfect Fit as NFL Quarterback

He led his team to its first College Football National Championship in school history. In Indiana, he proved to be the one, going undefeated. Now, he is ready to prove why he earned and deserved to be the first overall pick. Mendoza has been hard at work this offseason doing whatever it takes to be the best version of himself at the NFL level in his rookie season.

His work ethic and leadership are what set him apart. Mendoza is ready and going to prove it each day.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza reached another milestone just before the NFL Draft. Mendoza will be the feature athlete in the May issue of Sports Illustrated, with the title "The Perfect Plan." This is the one you want.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) scores a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders Have a Plan

Not only is Mendoza the perfect quarterback for the Raiders, but the Silver and Black have the perfect plan set up for him.

The Raiders want him to be as successful as they can make him. The Raiders know that this will be a process, and they are going to put him in the best position to be successful, starting once they draft him on Thursday. The Raiders have made the right moves this offseason to help develop and make sure Mendoza has everything he needs to come in and succeed.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you would like to purchase the Fernando Mendoza Sports Illustrated magazine, click on his name with the line.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images