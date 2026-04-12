What Raiders Should Look for in WR Prospects

The Las Vegas Raiders will almost certainly look for wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The current wide receiver room features Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Dareke Young, and a few others who may not make the 53-man roster. It's clear that room needs to be upgraded.

Fortunately for General Manager John Spytek and his front office, the draft class is full of talented wide receiver prospects who can help the Raiders immediately, and there are also prospects who are projects the team can develop over multiple years.

But the Raiders shouldn't just target any receivers on the board. They should be specific about who they want on their team.

What type of players should Las Vegas look to add at a premium position? Let's break down the qualities the team should be looking for at receiver.

Ball-winners

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders' future quarterback, likes tossing it up to his receivers and trusting that they'll come down with it.

There are plenty of big-bodied wide receivers in this draft class who can position themselves against defensive backs and go win that matchup. That includes his former teammate, Omar Cooper Jr., although he has received first-round buzz as of late.

The Raiders have plenty of speedy receivers, so they should find someone who can win a matchup in the end zone. They would be better off with a receiver of this caliber.

Separators

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can never have enough speed and explosiveness at receiver.

Al Davis loved players with speed, and that mentality has never changed for this organization. This draft class is full of players who can get away from defensive backs and create space down the field, and while the Raiders have players like that, they could use a few more.

Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II is one of the fastest players in the draft class, so he could be an option in the third round. The Raiders could bring back the old Silver and Black offensive style with receivers who can create separation.

Dirty work players

Elijah Sarratt participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Klint Kubiak at head coach, the Raiders will be running the football often, so the receivers must be willing to block.

Finding selfless players who do the little things for the greater good of the team is paramount for Spytek and Kubiak, and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt is one of the most willing blockers in the draft class. It would be smart for them to reunite him with Mendoza.

It takes a lot of small, often unseen details to win football games, and a receiver springing a block for a big run can be a major factor in a win-loss record. Las Vegas needs those players to become a championship contender.