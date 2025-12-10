Key Advantages The Raiders Have Heading Into Colossal Eagles Clash

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to end their losing streak on the East Coast in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. This game at one point looked like one that the Silver and Black did not have a chance of winning, but all that has changed because of the team they are playing.

The Raiders will travel to Philadelphia to face the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Eagles. The Eagles are coming off a rough overtime loss to the Raiders' AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here we have two teams looking to end their losing streak for different reasons. The Raiders are looking to get a win, something they have not felt in a long time, and head coach Pete Carroll needs to show something if he wants to be back next season.

The Eagles are on a three-game losing streak and are now trending down as their division is getting tight. They have not been playing good football on the offensive side of the ball, and they are having some similar issues to the Raiders' offense.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders Head into Philly with a Few Advantages

An advantage the Raiders will have is an extra day to recover and prepare for the Eagles. The Eagles played on Monday Night Football in Los Angeles and will have to fly all the way back to Philadelphia with one less rest day and that could play a huge role for their players.

The Raiders will look to do some things to see if that affects them in the matchup on Sunday. It is always hard for any team to have a short week and have to fly across the country to play.

The Silver and Black also have to take advantage of the Eagles' struggles on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders have an opportunity to be aggressive with their players on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has not been able to get the ball to his playmakers consistently.

The Raiders' run defense has been good this season, and the Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has not had a good season. The Raiders will need to contain him if they want to win.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the defense travels well for the Raiders in this matchup, the chances of winning go up for the Silver and Black. I know some of Raider Nation does not want to hear that because they want the Raiders to land the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

