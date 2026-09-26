Key Defensive Players Raiders Must Monitor Against Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders will head south to take on the New Orleans Saints in hopes of remaining undefeated.

The Saints have gotten off to a solid start, falling by one point to the Detroit Lions and pulling off a comeback against the Baltimore Ravens. The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Saints, and they’ll look to extend that on Sunday.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klint Kubiak returns to New Orleans, where he served as offensive coordinator in 2024 and led an explosive offense featuring former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. His offense hasn’t fully gotten going this season, but it has shown flashes of brilliance.

The Saints boast an impressive defense, led by Brandon Staley, whom the Raiders know well from his days coaching the Los Angeles Chargers.

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley arrives before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staley’s defense can cause problems for Kubiak’s offense. Who are some of the most dangerous players?

Let’s break down three defensive Saints the Raiders must watch for.

Defensive Lineman Vernon Broughton

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Vernon Broughton (91) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year man out of Georgia has played limited snaps, but he has been effective when he is on the field.

Broughton has been a disruptor when he gets loose on passing downs, and he has already recorded two quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He may see more opportunities because of some of the injuries the Saints are dealing with along the defensive line.

The Raiders have been solid on the offensive line this season, especially in pass protection. Las Vegas’ interior offensive linemen will be put to the test this Sunday by Broughton’s developing play.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws while pressured by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most underrated and versatile defenders in the league, Elliss can present several problems for the Raiders’ front.

Elliss is intelligent as an off-ball linebacker and can make plays in space, but his true specialty is his ability to rush the passer. Staley has gotten creative in how he deploys him, and he should be able to get after Kirk Cousins.

The Raiders must limit Elliss’ effectiveness on passing downs; otherwise, he will put them behind the sticks.

Defensive Back Jonas Sanker

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker (7) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another versatile defender, Sanker has made some plays for New Orleans in the defensive backfield.

Sanker has recorded 13 tackles and one for loss in 85 defensive snaps for the Saints, lining up mostly in the slot, but Las Vegas should expect to see him elsewhere on the field as well.

Cousins has thrown some interceptions this season, and if he isn’t careful, Sanker will be lurking. The Raiders must know where No. 7 is, or he will make his presence known.