Raiders Mailbag: Fans Demand Consistency in New Orleans

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) are heading to the Bayou to take on the New Orleans Saints (1-1) this weekend in the Crescent City.

This team has numerous storylines, and amid this incredible Raiders rebuild, the momentum is palpable.

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For a fan base that sees following this storied franchise as a way of life, it invigorates them with hope and readies them to take the next steps.

Discipline is the new style for the Raiders under Klint Kubiak, and this team is staying the course, despite the success of the first two games and the enormity of positivity that we didn’t see coming.

Raider Nation Speaks

I asked Raider Nation to tell me, beyond the obvious win, what they were specifically looking for this weekend in New Orleans, and as you always do, you responded in a big way.

Run Raiders Run

Run game. More explosive plays. Run and pass. Defense getting sacks. — james robinson (@mannybrown43) September 23, 2026

Great thought process, James. The Saints are allowing about 5.0 yards per carry and nearly 136 yards per game. Near the bottom of the NFL in rushing defense, this is the game for the Raiders to pad their stats.

Kubiak is fixated on the run as the foundation of his entire offensive plan. Wisely, on Sunday in Los Angeles, even when it wasn’t producing great numbers, he stuck with it, forcing the Chargers to stay committed to keeping it at bay.

It opened up the deep passing game, and Cousins punished them. In fact, Kubiak addressed why sticking with the run, when the Chargers were committed to it and successfully limited their numbers, was so important.

"Yeah, I think that's something you got to always try. Our defense was playing really well and allowed us to keep trying. But big credit to our defense, big credit to Kirk [Cousins] and the receivers and tight ends getting open. And when they took one part of the game away, then our guys did a good job responding with something else. But got to get the run game better."

Ashton Jeanty - TOUCHDOWN | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That commitment to the run will be critical to get an upset in New Orleans.

The Saints aren't as talented as the Chargers with their rushing defense, so the Raiders need to, and I expect they will, maintain that commitment. Should the Saints stack the box to stop the run, it opens the passing game. Something Kubiak pointed out about Sunday’s game when the Raiders' deep passing game took off.

"Yeah, that's always going to be a part of it. I thought [Kirk] Cousins did a great job of going through his progressions and getting it to the (running) back when it wasn't there. And our receivers did a good job getting up and down the field. Our quarterback got hit too many times. He got hit 10 times yesterday, two sacks. So, we have to improve there."

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

If you mean explosive plays in the run game, I can see that as a fan. If you mean the team in general, there were several last week.

Welcome Back, Bowers

To see of the run game can get going again like week one, Bowers and his effect on this offense. Also I'd like to see if the defense can keep up this pace they have set the first two games — RaiderByNature (@Rva_Raiders83) September 23, 2026

Ryan, I am surprised this isn’t getting more talk in the NFL world.

Yes, this is a rebuild, but the fact that the Silver and Black have done this without a WR1 and without superstar Brock Bowers is mind-boggling to me.

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Brock is such a threat; he would have improved this offense not just through the air, but on the ground as well.

He demands a double team, is a ferocious blocker, and seizes the attention of opponents who must fixate on him every time he is on the field.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I, like you, am very interested in seeing how much more his presence alone brings to this team.

Cornerback Under the Microscope

How the corners are going to perform verse better receivers that play more physical. They had a difficulty with the Arizona receivers. — Peter Gallegos (@PeterGalle99493) September 23, 2026

Hezekiah Masses played like a beat on Sunday and was very confident in the locker room afterward. That is great, but he has a very big target on him Sunday, against a better downfield attack.

He can quickly separate himself with a solid performance on Sunday.

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

But I am also looking forward to seeing some Jermod McCoy, and there is always the possibility of Darien Porter’s potential return.

The big key that is often overlooked in the play of your cornerbacks is the defensive line. The Raiders should be able to generate pressure and keep the Saints' QB from camping in the backfield.

Jermod McCoy | Arnie Bazemore On SI

Forcing his time frame to release the football is as important as the cornerbacks. You hear it said often, but it isn’t a cliché: “Complementary football wins games.”

Secure the Rock

Zero turnovers on offense — Rock (@rockdnloaded76) September 23, 2026

Rock, the Raiders are a young, rebuilding team. A 15-year veteran like Cousins is a stabilizing factor, but the reality is the Raiders are good enough to go to New Orleans and beat the Saints. However, the reality is also that the Raiders are not good enough to go to New Orleans and beat the Saints, and themselves. They must secure the rock.

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