Which Key Matchup Will Decide Raiders' Fortunes vs Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing one of their greatest challenges remaining in the season in Week 15. They'll be taking on the defending Super Bowl champions, while coming into the game having lost seven in a row.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't looking the best themselves either. They're on a three-game skid, and their offense looked horrendous against the Los Angeles Chargers . What matchup has the most say on which team will come out victorious in this game?

Matchup To Watch

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he broke down some key matchups for every game taking place in Week 15. AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts couldn't get in sync at times against the Chargers' defense, and Eric Stokes will have to hold up against Brown's dominant frame to continue to disrupt that connection.

"In the last four weeks, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown (79.3 grade; 16th) has rekindled his role in the Eagles’ offense, reminding the NFL that he’s still one of the premier receivers in the league. Brown has caught 31 of 47 targets for 391 yards and three touchdowns in the last four weeks...", said Valentine.

Brown has a streak of three weeks of 100-yard receiving games or more, so it's hard to say he's out of sync with his quarterback, but he had some terrible drops against the Chargers. He caught less than half of the balls thrown his way. The Raiders can't expect Hurts to turn the ball over five times again, which means that they're going to want to put the ball in his hands to his best playmaker to bring some life back into this team.

Stokes won't have Kyu Blu Kelly in the secondary anymore, which places even more emphasis on his matchup against Brown as one of their better defensive backs this season. Stokes is the same height as Brown, but he has 20 pounds on him. He's bound to catch the ball on Stokes, but the important thing for him will be to make a play on the ball.

"He’ll look to do it against Raiders corner Eric Stokes (71.9 grade; 18th), who has had a strong first season in Las Vegas. Stokes has surrendered just 23 catches for 238 yards in coverage, and averages 18.3 snaps per reception. The former Packer has four pass breakups and won’t go down without a fight against Brown".

In order to break Browns streak of good performances, Stokes will have to play stingy defense and not allow any big plays to happen over the top. Easier said than done, but disrupting those plays may force Hurts into throwing the ball into harm's way. The Raiders can't simulate the Chargers' pass rush, but if Stokes can keep up with Brown, it's going to make him flustered and cause his own mistakes.

Storyline of the Game

For the Raiders, the biggest storyline of this game is Kenny Pickett and his opportunity to get revenge on the team he won a Super Bowl with. He'll be the Raiders' starting quarterback for the first time this season, as Geno Smith has officially been ruled out with a shoulder and back injury. Pickett showed what the Raiders offense could look like without Smith's flaws, and it resulted in two scoring drives against the Denver Broncos defense.

A bigger sample size is needed before he can be ruled as the better quarterback. This is a good matchup for him, as it was just last season that he was practicing against their defense regularly. At the very least, he should have some familiarity with the concepts and schemes the defense can throw at him.

Another thing to look out for will be Brock Bowers and how his connection with Pickett will continue to progress. He's scored three touchdowns in the past two weeks, so he should be a big priority for them in the passing game. I expect Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. to finally start seeing significant targets and be involved for them offensively.

Their young playmakers were completely ignored under Smith, and regardless of whether the Raiders win or lose against the Eagles, Raider Nation will love seeing what their 2025 draft class yielded for them in the future.

