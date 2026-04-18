The Raiders' Best Veteran WR Options Still on the Market

The Las Vegas Raiders offense projects to be a lot better than it was last season. A Super Bowl-winning head coach on top of a renewed offensive line and a new signal caller, their floor has been raised exponentially.

Klint Kubiak has a lot of work to do to make this franchise relevant again, but he's already won half the battle by reimagining their offense. A part of that is bolstering their wide receiver room, which they've done by signing Jalen Nailor from the Minnesota Vikings. What are some veteran wide receiver options still on the table that would give them another boost?

Veteran WR Options

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel is an intriguing option for the Raiders, and would be their most aggressive signing on my list. The biggest problems with signing Samuel would be agreeing on a contract amount, as well as his interest in coming to Las Vegas. Working under Kubiak gives Samuel the opportunity to be creative and regain some of the spark that made him so special from the start.

However, he's 30 years old and will surely want to be on a team that's competing for a Super Bowl. He'd be an amazing asset for Fernando Mendoza to take advantage of, and if he's okay with developing their young quarterback, he can greatly accelerate his growth in the NFL.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Keenan Allen is the face of consistency, and he can rejoin the AFC West in the Silver and Black next season. Similar to Samuel, I think his veteran playmaking and big catch radius will help Mendoza get adjusted to the NFL with a proven star catching his passes.

Allen also has the added benefit of being a big help to Kirk Cousins in his time as their starter. Samuel has a more complicated injury history, while Allen's playstyle and production are relatively straightforward. A one-year deal would be ideal for Allen.

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

All of these players are out of their primes, but none more so than DeAndre Hopkins. And yet, he's still capable of making some ridiculous catches. He isn't going to become an ultra-productive receiver in Las Vegas, but his sense for the game and route-running skills will give Mendoza a taste of what it's like to play with a receiver of his caliber.

All of these receivers are over 30 and will take up reps for younger players. However, if Kubiak wants to be aggressive and make a push in year one, they would be great additions to the team.