Key Notes From Day 4 of Raiders Training Camp

Another day of training camp is in the books for the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas returned to the practice field on Sunday after taking Saturday off. With four training camp practices now behind them, the Raiders are another step closer to putting on the pads and developing further.

Below are a few notes from the Raiders' practice on Sunday.

Mendoza Struggles

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) takes the snap during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no way around it, Mendoza struggled in today's practice. Most notably, the No. 1 overall pick threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by cornerback Greedy Vance. Mendoza had several other misses on passes during the day as well.

On Sunday, Mendoza struggled multiple times with the command, leaving the huddle and getting to the line of scrimmage. So much so that the coaching staff made Mendoza's huddle get back in the huddle again.

Sunday was a reminder that, as Mendoza and others have said, he has a long way to go . Mendoza had his bright spots, as he usually does after he struggles, but there was no denying that Sunday may have been his most challenging, yet most productive day since being drafted.

Mendoza's struggles during Sunday's practice should remove any doubt about whether or not he or veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins should start at QB entering the season. The Raiders' decision to add Cousins and buy more time for Mendoza's development was extremely underrated.

Raiders’ Coaching Staff Laying the Foundation

Sunday's training camp practice focused on very specific parts of their approach, especially on offense. During team periods, it was clear that Las Vegas' coaching staff had a plan in mind for what to work on. Each practice has been productive, but unique in its own way.

Sunday was no different, as the Raiders' coaching staff spent quality time zeroing in on multiple, significant aspects of how they will attack opposing teams this upcoming season. The Raiders are putting in the work, trying to figure out what does and does not work.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' new coaching staff seems to have a much greater appreciation for training camp than some of Las Vegas' prior coaching staffs. Instead of using training camp to improve on strengths, the Raiders are using camp to identify their weaknesses and work on those as well.

With a first-time head coach and new additions across the board, Las Vegas is sure to have its growing pains in 2026. However, unlike the 2025 Raiders, Kubiak's Raiders will leave training camp fully aware of their strengths and will not be caught off guard by their weaknesses during the season.

Keep an Eye on WR Dont’e Thornton

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' coaching staff made it well known at the start of offseason workout programs that Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton are in a competition. The coaching staff also made it clear that the competition is among the entire position group , and not just those two.

Bech was drafted in the second round of last year's draft, and Thornton was drafted in the fourth. As the Raiders continue to use a by-committee approach to the position group, any of their long list of wide receivers can be used somewhat interchangeably, giving them a shorter leash to make the team.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Sunday's practice, Thornton dropped what was a tough, but catchable, touchdown pass in the endzone. It was the type of pass that he has the physical tools to catch, yet he simply did not. There are few repetitions to go around in camp in general, even fewer for wide receivers.

On the repetitions that receivers do get in practice, it is even rarer that the pass goes to a receiver as far down the depth chart as Thornton. It was a pass that a receiver in a position battle absolutely has to catch. The drop was a microcosm of Thornton's short time in Las Vegas.

bDec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) catches the ball in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thornton was also seen being walked off the practice field with medical staff near the end of Sunday's practice. It is still early in camp and early in Thornton's career.

He still has plenty of time to get going in the right direction, as he will likely have through at least this season and potentially next season to show growth. Regardless of what happens, it is absolutely time to start wondering about his future in Las Vegas.