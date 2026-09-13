Key Standout Players From Raiders Week 1 Win Over Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2026 season with an impressive win over the Miami Dolphins. Months' worth of roster moves and coaching staff changes preceded their home opener against Miami. During that time, excitement about the season's reasonable possibilities grew.

Sunday's win over the Dolphins confirmed the growth that was apparent in the offseason. Sunday's win was one the Raiders' new coaching staff can build on.

Below are the winners and losers from Las Vegas' win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Winners

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders have struggled to run the ball each of the past three seasons. Las Vegas has struggled to run the ball regardless of who they had at running back. Sunday against the Dolphins, they made a point of getting Jeanty going. The second-year back was the offense's engine on Sunday.

Jeanty averaged over six yards per carry in the first half. Collectively, the Raiders rushed for over 70 yards in the first half, with Jeanty accounting for over half of those yards. He finished the game with two receiving touchdowns and over 100 total yards from scrimmage.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The various ways Jeanty impacted the game are why the Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick on him last offseason. Sunday showed the ideal way to use Jeanty.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge (66) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Folorunso Fatukasi

The Raiders signed Fatukasi after training camp started, and he quickly carved out a role on Las Vegas' defense. The Raiders have a deep interior defensive line rotation. Fatukasi continues to earn additional repetitions, if nothing else.

The veteran defensive lineman went from a late addition to second on the depth chart at his position in a matter of weeks. Fatukasi started against the Dolphins, which was a win for the veteran defensive lineman.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Third Down Defense

Getting off the field on third down is an emphasis for every defense, but it has been something the Raiders' defense has struggled with in recent seasons. That was not the case on Sunday against the Dolphins, as Las Vegas' defense held Miami on third down in the first half.

The second half was more of the same, as the Raiders continued to limit the Dolphins' chances. Entering the fourth quarter, the Dolphins converted on only two of their six third-down attempts.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON S

Raiders' Offensive Line

Las Vegas had arguably the worst offensive line in the league last season. The unit allowed the most sacks of any line in the league last season, while also paving the way for Las Vegas to finish the season with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the league.

Sunday against the Dolphins, the respective additions of Tyler Linderbaum and Spencer Burford paid immediate dividends, helping Jeanty rush for nearly 50 yards before the halfway point of the second quarter. Cousins was not sacked the entire game.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ball Control

Las Vegas' defense stopped Miami's first two drives, giving the ball back to their offense. The Raiders' offense scored a touchdown and a field goal, respectively. More importantly, they used the defensive stops and offensive scoring drives to take control of the game.

The Raiders used long drives, positive runs, and timely completions to set the game's pace. Last season's Raiders could only have dreamed of controlling the game the way they did against the Dolphins. Even when the Dolphins scored points, Las Vegas controlled the game.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Laube/Kickoff Return Team

Las Vegas' special teams left much to be desired last season. On Sunday, Laube averaged nearly 50 yards per punt return. Laube's returns set the Raiders up in a great position, which eventually led to points. The Raiders' special teams unit could swing games in their favor this season.

Losers

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) prays before the Houston Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT JJ Pegues

Las Vegas drafted Pegues last offseason, adding him to their deepest position group. The Raiders added even more talent to that position group this offseason. Pegues being placed on the inactive list likely has as much to do with the talent at the position group as anything he did or did not do.

Still, the fact that a player the Raiders believe has the potential to contribute was left off the active roster in Week 1 is notable, at the very least. Overall, it probably isn't a big deal and shows how much talent they have added along the interior defensive line, but it is worth noting, nonetheless.