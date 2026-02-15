Kubiak, Raiders Reportedly Follow Up 1 Critical Hire with Another

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly taken another crucial step in building out their brand-new coaching staff.

Raiders Make Moves

After officially hiring Kubiak and subsequently adding Mike McCoy to their staff, the Raiders have quickly addressed some of their most pressing coaching-related issues. Las Vegas continues to move at a rapid pace.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports recently reported that the Raiders plan to hire Joe DeCamillis as their next special teams coach. After officially being announced as the Raiders' head coach last week, Kubiak has now filled two of the team's vacant three coordinator positions.

"The Raiders are expected to hire South Carolina’s Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports.Before South Carolina and working at Texas in 2023, DeCamillis was a special teams coach in the NFL for 31 years," Zenitz said.

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeCamillis spent two decades as a special teams coordinator and coach with several teams, including the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants. He also won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021-22 season, while serving as their special teams coordinator.

Last season, special teams directly contributed to or played a significant role in multiple Raiders losses. This includes a blocked game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears. It includes missing a field goal in a three-point road loss against the top team in the conference.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders also gave up a long kickoff return to start the game in their early-season loss to the Washington Commanders. Las Vegas' special teams also allowed several blocked punts last season. This forced Pete Carroll's hand, as he fired Tom McMahon because of the unit's deficiencies.

New Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak knows how vital it is to add a qualified group of coaches to his staff. Las Vegas has struggled to play complementary football, especially on special teams. Kubiak hopes DeCamillis can help improve the unit.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) blocks a punt by Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“What happens years in advance is something I'm not thinking about right now. We're trying to put together a great staff of teachers. We got to get some really good teachers and coaches here, and get us all on the same page and get our players going in the same direction," Kubiak said at his introductory press conference.

“That communication is really important. I think if we can put together a great staff here and get our players up to date on these playbooks and the things we expect of them, then the results speak for themselves after that."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can improve this offseason.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.