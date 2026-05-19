3 Facts That Illustrate Difficulty of Raiders’ 2026 Schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most anticipated teams to watch in 2026, but the league did not give the Silver and Black any breaks.

In fact, the Raiders may be out of playoff contention by Week 12, with an eight-week gauntlet that features the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, Rams, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks, and Broncos. That is a grueling stretch of games, which could leave Las Vegas hanging for dear life.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

With that being said, here is a deeper look at the Raiders' schedule this upcoming season and what the numbers mean for a team with a first-year head coach and incoming rookie quarterback.

Playoff Opponents

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

In 2026, the Raiders will face nine teams - Broncos, Chargers, Bills, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, and 49ers - who were playoff teams in 2025. That list does not include Kansas City, which could easily rebound next season with a fully motivated Patrick Mahomes coming off an ACL tear. Now, who knows, some of these teams may miss the postseason, but at this point in time, over half of Las Vegas' schedule features 64.2 percent of the 2025 playoff field.

Miles Traveled

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This may seem elementary, but physical wear and tear is not just a byproduct of what transpires on the field; it is also affected by the amount of travel a team takes in a single season. In 2026, the Raiders will travel 21,099 miles, ranking 12th-highest in the league.

Within this variable, Las Vegas has four back-to-back road trips. This component, paired with facing a plethora of teams that challenged for a Super Bowl - four of which were the conference title games - is a disastrous break for the Raiders.

Strength of Schedule

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates running back Ashton Jeanty (2) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Based on their opponents' winning percentages from last season, Las Vegas has the seventh-toughest schedule in 2026. The Raiders' opponents compiled a .529 winning percentage in 2025. Again, another factoid that is not in Las Vegas' favor, culminating in one of the most intimidating 17-game slates this upcoming season.

Overall Takeaways

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

John Spytek's roster construction and Klint Kubiak's coaching ability will be put to the test right out of the gate, except for the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins . However, other than that, Las Vegas' coaching staff and players will have their work cut out for them each and every week.

Something else to note is that Las Vegas has a Week 13 bye, which could prove detrimental, given there are no breaks to recalibrate amid the aforementioned slew of difficult matchups in the middle portion of the schedule. However, if the Raiders can navigate through those games with a respectable record, they could have an opportunity to snag one of the last wildcard spots in the AFC.