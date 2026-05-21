Predicting Raiders’ Midseason Moves Based on 2026 Schedule

We've had a full week to dissect the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 schedule, which presents several challenges since the slate was officially released last Thursday.

While many experts and analysts have made their game-by-game predictions for the Raiders' next season, we will conduct a different type of exercise. Based on the hand that Las Vegas has been dealt in 2026 - with a first-year head coach and incoming rookie quarterback - we are going to predict moves/decisions the Raiders will orchestrate at various points during the regular season.

Fernando Mendoza Wil Start During Rookie Season

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This seems like an obvious prediction, but head coach Klint Kubiak has emphasized multiple times this offseason that he prefers if the No. 1 overall pick sat for most, if not the entire 2026 season. However, with a potential rough year ahead for the Silver and Black, the coaching staff might as well give Mendoza an opportunity to get his feet wet before the conclusion of the season.

Now, Mendoza could see the field regardless, but the former Indiana quarterback has a better chance if the team struggles out of the gates. That is certainly possible with the gauntlet the Raiders will have to endure from Weeks 4 through 11, which we have discussed ad nauseam.

Maxx Crosby Will Be Traded

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I have stated several times this offseason that I feel Las Vegas could compete for one of the three wildcard spots in the playoff field. However, those sentiments were uttered before the schedule was released last week. While Las Vegas could still very well prove those thoughts true, the likelihood of that transpiring has decreased significantly when assessing the overwhelming challenges this slate of games will pose.

If the Raiders are incapable of surviving the grueling eight-week stretch in the middle of the season and find themselves unlikely to reach the playoffs, General Manager John Spytek could re-engage in discussions with teams in the trade market for the 28-year-old pass rusher.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has set itself up well for the future, quite frankly, and positioned itself for a potentially surprising 2026 campaign. That said, if the Raiders falter and are heading into the trade deadline with a subpar record, Crosby is a likely candidate to be moved. With the 2027 NFL Draft being viewed as one of the best classes in recent memory, Spytek could stockpile additional capital to further expedite the rebuilding process.

I would not expect Las Vegas to command multiple first-round picks in return for Crosby, but for a playoff-caliber team looking to contend for a Super Bowl, I could see at least one first-round pick being offered in a package for the All-Pro edge rusher.