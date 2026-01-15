Raiders' Ex-HC Antonio Pierce Continues Attempt for Second Chance

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for their next head coach.

The Raiders have not been able to get the coaching hire right over the past few years, as coaches like Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce , and Pete Carroll have not lasted very long with the Silver and Black.

McDaniels was fired midway through the 2023 season, and Pierce took over for him as the interim. He did an excellent job with the group in those nine games, which eventually led to the team giving him the permanent job.

However, that did not last long, as Las Vegas fired Pierce after one season. He went 4-13 in his lone season as the full-time head coach.

Pierce spent the last year away from coaching, serving as an analyst for CBS Sports. However, his return to the sideline could come before many expected.

Antonio Pierce to the Falcons?

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Pierce will interview for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching vacancy. This is the second coaching opening that Pierce will interview for, as it was reported last week that he had interviewed with his former team, the New York Giants.

The #Falcons will interview Antonio Pierce for their head-coaching job later this week, sources say. The former #Raiders HC, who interviewed for the #Giants’ job last week, will meet in person with his former CBS colleague Matt Ryan and Atlanta’s group handling the search. pic.twitter.com/RXUlol7ODI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 14, 2026

The Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris a few weeks ago after an 8-9 season that saw them miss a chance at winning the NFC South. Morris and Pierce coached against each other in Week 15 in 2024, with the Falcons winning, 15-9.

Atlanta has a talented roster but has not been able to break through to the top of its division, missing the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. The Falcons’ new president of football, former quarterback Matt Ryan, was Pierce’s colleague at CBS.

Pierce joins an extensive list of head coaching candidates who have interviewed for the Falcons' job, including former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh .

He is a master motivator, and the Raiders nearly made the playoffs after an incredible turnaround during his interim stint, so teams like the Falcons may be willing to look past how the 2024 season went for him and pursue him for his culture-building skills.

The most compelling element of a potential Pierce-led team would be who he hires for his coordinator positions. The Raiders’ offense struggled under him in that 2024 season, so he would need to find the right person to scheme up plays for Atlanta’s talented offensive players.

Will Pierce land a head coaching job in a cycle that has seen some expected openings and many surprising ones? He has experience and the ability to command a locker room, so we will see how far he can take it over the next few weeks.

