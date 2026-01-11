Why Experts Believe Mendoza is Perfect Fit for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a long-term franchise quarterback.

Geno Smith did not play the way the team expected, and the Raiders should look to find an answer after he struggled this season. Thankfully for Las Vegas, the Raiders landed the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have a chance to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with that pick. The Heisman Trophy winner threw five touchdowns against Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal to reach the national championship game.

College football media has considered Mendoza to be the best QB in the country, and many believe he is a perfect fit for the Raiders. That includes Joey Galloway of ESPN.

Galloway thinks Mendoza looks the part of a franchise quarterback. This is what he had to say on a recent episode of ‘Get Up!’

Joey Galloway on Fernando Mendoza

“I like not just his size, he has all the physical tools to do it,” Galloway said. “I think when I look at college quarterbacks, I want to see them be on time.”

Galloway sees Mendoza as a quick processor.

“You see a lot of college quarterbacks, they’re holding onto the football, and that’s a problem when they get to the next level that they have to learn to get out of. Mendoza seems to be a guy that is already playing at that level, getting the ball out of his hands, on time, he’s in the pocket.”

Galloway was an excellent receiver at Ohio State, and Mendoza appears to be a QB he would want to play with.

“As a receiver, I’d like to know where my quarterback is. He’s in the pocket, I hit my third step, the ball should be coming to me on time. That seems like Mendoza, as a quarterback, is already at a place where he’s going to need to be successful in the NFL.”

Mendoza has only five incompletions and eight touchdown passes in two CFP games, which shows how well he processes opposing defenses and his impressive accuracy. He transferred from California to Indiana and has improved his draft stock tremendously.

The Raiders need a quarterback who can stand in the pocket and deliver throws and not turn the ball over, something Smith did far too often in 2025. Raider Nation should be excited about Mendoza as their future franchise QB, which feels like a probable outcome.

Mendoza has the chance to win the Hoosiers a national title, and if he does, he will be all the more appealing to the Raiders with the top draft selection.

