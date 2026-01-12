What to Know About Raiders HC Candidate Mike LaFleur

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their next head coach.

General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady are evaluating candidates and have requested interviews as they look for the franchise’s next leader.

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Among those candidates is Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Mike carries a wealth of offensive knowledge and would help turn things around for the Silver and Black.

According to ESPN’s Peter Schrager, LaFleur will interview this week with the Raiders. NFL rules allow for LaFleur to interview while the Rams are still in the playoffs, so Las Vegas will hear from him in the next few days. What should Raiders fans know about one of the top coaching candidates out there? Let’s break down LaFleur’s background and why he would be a good fit for the Raiders.

Raiders head coaching candidate Mike LaFleur

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LaFleur has served as the Rams’ OC for the last three seasons, helping Sean McVay engineer one of the league's most efficient offenses. His work with Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams has put him on the map as a head coaching candidate.

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and running back Kyren Williams (23) after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This season, the Rams ranked second in the league in offensive expected points added per play, a stat that measures how likely a team is to score a touchdown on a given snap. While McVay calls plays for the Rams, LaFleur has done an excellent job of helping design the offense and making sure things run efficiently on that side of the ball. The Raiders have not had offensive stability in the last few seasons, and LaFleur would provide that.

Coaches who come from McVay’s tree have typically been successful, including Zac Taylor, who took the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl a few years ago, and Kevin O’Connell, who has been excellent for the Minnesota Vikings.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shake hands after the NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Raiders hope LaFleur can be that kind of coach for their organization should they hire him.

With LaFleur, the Raiders would get a coach who would ensure the team could run the ball efficiently. If the team selects Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the passing game will be dangerous as well.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

LaFleur is one of many coaching candidates the Raiders have requested interviews with, so the head coaching search is officially underway. Will LaFleur be the top candidate on Spytek ’s and Brady ’s board?

Stay with us at Raiders On SI as we bring you the latest on all the developments surrounding the coaching search.

