Why the Raiders' Path Forward Will Go Through Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders have several questions they must answer as the offseason ramps up. Along with roster-related issues, the Raiders' front office faces critical decisions as it seeks to turn things around for the Silver and Black. They hope next season is much better than this one.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports noted that it takes two to tango. Brady has dodged much of the blame for Las Vegas' woes. However, Robinson noted the Raiders still have plenty of things to figure out.

Raiders' Situation

"The statement from the Raiders does publicly draw Brady more into the team’s fold when it comes to bearing responsibility for decisions that come next. The Carroll failure? That won’t be pinned to Brady. Nor will the Kelly failure, despite Kelly himself pointing to Brady as the ownership element that drew him toward the Raiders," Robinson said.

"But the fate of this next hire will go on Brady’s résumé as an owner-executive. It will also amplify the accountability on Spytek and Brady. More than ever, they’re a tandem."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas moved on from Pete Carroll last week, firing him after one season. Essentially, everything that could go wrong did this season, forcing the Raiders' hand. Last week, Spytek explained his relationship with Brady, noting that they talk regularly and that he and Brady discussed Carroll.

Spytek did not mince words when explaining Carroll's role with the team.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) as linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) hurdles the play during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I talk to him a lot. He's aware of what we're doing. I don't bore him with the mundane transactions or all that, but any big decision, I've talked to him about. Any vision, I've talked to him about. He's a great resource for me,” Spytek said.

“He's a great partner in this for me. I would be not doing a good job and be a fool if I didn't talk to him. He's been supportive of me. He can't be here every day right now, but I promise you I talk to him a lot, and he and I are on the same page."

Spytek elaborated on his relationship with Brady and how it impacts the Raiders' endeavors. Las Vegas has a long way to go, but seems to be under solid leadership.

“I would just say that everything was evaluated as the season went and over the last couple days, and I talked to him almost every day, and we have a great relationship. He trusts me, we tell each other the truth. And we just had a lot of conversations about it. Ultimately, we made a decision that this was in the best interest of the Raiders," Spytek said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

