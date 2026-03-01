Kubiak Is Already On His Way to Transcending Raiders' Run Game

All legitimate options for improving the Las Vegas Raiders' roster must be considered this offseason, even if they sound like long shots. The Raiders are reportedly planning to add a fullback and/or a tight end who can also play fullback. This could help Las Vegas elsewhere on the roster.

The Raiders currently have running backs Ashton Jeanty and Dylan Laube on the roster, as running backs Zamir White and Raheem Mostert are set to become free agents. Las Vegas needs another running back to take some of the load off of Jeanty, even if only a little bit.

The Raiders could also use a solid goal-line running back option to pair with Jeanty, and a running back whose style complements Jeanty's. With the fullback position or a running game with a lead blocker of some sort back in Las Vegas, White could be much more productive than he has been.

Check White's, Kubiak's History

In Seattle, Kubiak regularly used a fullback or a tight end as a lead blocker much more than the Raiders' past two offensive coordinators. This plays to White's strengths. In a handful of starts at the end of the 2023-24 season, White showed what he could do with a fullback leading the way.

Few teams in the league used a fullback more than the Seahawks did in 2025 under Kubiak. White became the first Raiders running back in franchise history to rush for 100 yards or more in two of his first four starts. His 145-yard game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 showed his potential.

He did that behind fullback Jakob Johnson, who the Raiders let go of before making White the starting running back the next season. Las Vegas removed White's greatest asset, changed his offensive coordinator for the worse and the results were what they were.

Under Kubiak, the Raiders will have a better offensive-minded coaching staff calling the plays than White has had during his time in Las Vegas. They will have a better quarterback, wide receivers, and offensive line than he has had in his career. In this improved situation, White could thrive.

Proper Expectations

A bad offensive line and no lead blocker made even the No. 6 draft pick in Jeanty less effective than he would have been if neither of those things were the case. White has room for improvement, but even a top 10 pick struggled behind the Raiders' offensive line.

Nearly 80 percent of Jeanty's total yards from scrimmage came behind the line of scrimmage, behind many of the same players White started behind. The Raiders have failed several players over the past few seasons; White is one of them. However, many of their offseason changes would benefit White.

Cost Efficient Option That Eliminates a Need

The Raiders will soon have a franchise quarterback, workhorse running back, and potentially a generational tight end all on the early years of their rookie contract. They also have a ton of money to spend this offseason, while needing additional depth at running back.

An improved roster, better coaching staff, and the addition of a fullback into the Raiders' offense make White more valuable than he was under Chip Kelly and Luke Getsy. He would likely be an affordable option that fills a need that the Raiders are already familiar with. It is worth considering.

