CLEVELAND, Ohio—The legendary Silver and Black are here in Cleveland and ready for a big weekend.

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are looking to continue exceeding their preseason expectations with a win over the Cleveland Browns.

A healthy Raiders rebuild would mean, I believe, a win. But they are beat up, making a win here increasingly difficult.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) stands on the field between plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ut Oh!

The Raiders’ defensive line entering the season was one of the most anemic on the team. The latest injury report revealed some troubling news. Kubiak delivered brutal news when he said three defensive tackles are out: Adam Butler, Tonka Hemingway, and Tim Keenan [III], and two more defensive linemen are questionable: DT JJ Pegues and DE Patrick Johnson.

So what does Kubiak think of the remaining defensive tackles that he hopes can step up?

"Yeah, we have a lot of confidence. I'm excited for guys to get opportunities, guys that have been working hard, and it'll be a great stage for them."

The Nandolorian Rising

Kubiak handpicked his franchise QB, Fernando Mendoza, and, entering his third start versus his third straight elite defense, Kubiak discussed his progression. "I think we just conveyed it to the whole team. And how did he respond? He's played two solid football games, and he's got to keep improving. But we're not putting it all on him. It's a team game and he'll play better when the whole team plays better."

Bad Weather Prep

There is potential on Sunday night here in Cleveland for bad weather that would favor a running back like Mike Washington Jr., who runs between the tackles; Kubiak addressed that.

"Yeah, it could. We're counting on Mike [Washington Jr.]. We're counting on Ashton [Jeanty] to take a big load either way."

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Injury for JPJ

The best ability in the NFL is availability. The oft-injured Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ) unfortunately suffered another one this week. "Yes, he had an injury at practice today, and we'll have more details for you tomorrow." Is it serious, coach? "Could be, yes. We'll go take a peek at him here after this and have more info for you."

Captain Nando

Fernando Mendoza has been named a captain this week, and Kubiak explained why: "That was my decision. Looking forward for him to be a captain. There's a lot of guys very well deserving, but he's quarterback of the team. He's captain." Is the rookie ready to lead? "He's been the same guy. You lead by your production first, so that's what he's focused on doing."

Rare Special Mistakes

The Raiders' special teams under Joe DeCamillis have been outstanding until last week's punt protection. Kubiak explained what he saw and how they addressed it.

"Number one, I thought Denver made some plays, and we got to do a better job firming up our protection. But it's definitely been a point of emphasis this week."

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