The Las Vegas Raiders are set for their first primetime game of Klint Kubiak's tenure. They do so after losing seven of their last eight games. Las Vegas received some concerning injury news on Friday, dampening the positive momentum they began building last Sunday.

Road Raiders

Las Vegas' road matchup against the Browns will be their fourth road game in the past five weeks. Week 12 will put a rising, young Raiders team on Sunday Night Football's national stage. All eyes will be on the Browns and Las Vegas' upstart roster that desperately needs a win.

The good news for the Raiders is that they have taken tangible strides in the past two weeks, as their offense came alive against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. There is still a long way for the Raiders to go on both sides of the ball, but their loss to the Broncos was one of the best games of the season.

Las Vegas has moved on from Week 11 mentally, but the loss took a significant toll on the Raiders physically. The Raiders will head to the Midwest missing several players, with several critical players still on the mend. There are a lot of things up in the air for Las Vegas heading into Sunday.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Friday's Injury Report

The injury bug has certainly arrived in Las Vegas, as the Raiders are dealing with several injuries; many were sustained during their Week 11 loss to the Broncos. Darrell Luter and Quay Walker were added to the injury report on Thursday after not being listed on Wednesday.

JJ Pegues, Michael Mayer, Dareke Young, and Patrick Johnson were listed on the injury report every day this week, including Friday. They all fully participated in each practice while dealing with various injuries. Las Vegas' coaching staff has taken a precautionary approach to Sunday's game.

Brock Bowers was a limited participant in practice each day leading up to Friday, but did not practice on Friday. He is still dealing with the ankle injury that he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. Kubiak noted that Bowers, Johnson, Luter, and Pegues are questionable for Week 12.

Kubiak also noted Friday that offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson suffered an injury and will be out on Sunday. Powers-Johnson has served as a reserve offensive lineman in recent weeks, but still ranks as a loss for Las Vegas. It was later reported that Powers-Johnson tore his Achilles.

Las Vegas' final injury report ahead of Week 12 highlights where the Raiders are the thinnest, depth-wise. Along with the injuries Pegues and Johnson are dealing with, Tim Keenan did not practice at all this week. Kubiak announced that Keenan will not play on Sunday.

Along with Keenan, Tonka Hemingway will miss Sunday's matchup against the Browns. Hemingway was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but did not practice on Thursday or Friday. Defensive lineman Adam Butler was also announced as out for Sunday.

The Raiders have sustained significant injuries to one position group, which happened to be arguably their deepest entering the season. It is far from an ideal situation for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, who served as Las Vegas' defensive line coach for the past three seasons.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) stands on the field between plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Absolutely. Especially with regard to stopping the run, and who's going to play three technique, who's going to play defensive end. Do we want to be in sub versus base? It's definitely a fluid conversation of how do we line up with our best 11? And someone might have to step down if we put the best 11 out there. That may not be the best spot for that guy, but something's got to give," Leonard said earlier this week.

As the Raiders prepare to face a tough Browns team, they will again need all hands on deck from significant contributors and those who may not have had much of a contribution this season. Las Vegas' roster is still rebuilding, which will be on display on Sunday.

The last six games of the season will be critical for the Raiders' overall progress. A Week 12 loss would not matter much at this point, but a Week 12 win, as they head into their Bye Week, would be huge.