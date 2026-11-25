Despite losing both games, the Las Vegas Raiders have made progress in several areas on both sides of the ball. It hasn't been pretty, but compared to their 3-14 campaign in 2025, Las Vegas has undeniably taken strides in the right direction. Those strides have come at a cost.

After a grueling stretch against some of the league's best teams, Las Vegas is a week away from its Bye Week, which falls on the latest possible week that league rules allow Bye Weeks to be scheduled. Las Vegas heads into its Week 12 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns, nursing multiple injuries.

The Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos gave the world a peek into the future of a young and talented team that is still thin at several critical positions. Las Vegas' offseason moves have helped significantly, but unexpected losses have begun to chip away at a rebuilding roster.

Las Vegas fell behind on the road early in Week 11, as Fernando Mendoza and the offense found their footing. After crawling back from a 17-point deficit shortly before halftime, the Raiders' roster and inexperience eventually gave way to a deeper, more established Broncos team.

The Raiders and Broncos have another date soon, but for now, Las Vegas has turned its attention to a Browns team that is in the thick of the playoff race. After originally receiving zero primetime games this season, Sunday's slate against the Browns was flexed to Sunday Night Football.

Las Vegas has analyzed its Week 11 loss and begun working on the many improvements they quickly need to make. However, their roster may be the most significant concern ahead of their second straight road game.

Wednesday's Injury Report

Many of the same players who have been listed on the injury report in recent weeks were listed on the first injury report of Week 12. Las Vegas sustained several injuries along an interior defensive line that entered Week 11 thin, with Tonka Hemingway on the mend.

Hemingway and Brock Bowers were limited participants on Wednesday. Klint Kubiak said he is optimistic Bowers will play on Sunday. This would be a huge swing for the Raiders' offense.

Defensive linemen Tim Keenan and Adam Butler didn't practice on Wednesday. Patrick Johnson fully practiced on Wednesday. The Raiders could use contributions from all three.

Michael Mayer, JJ Pegues, and Dareke Young were also all listed on Wednesday's report as full participants.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Ailing Raiders

Bowers' return cannot be overstated, as Las Vegas' offense found a spark in Week 11 without him. It will be interesting to see if they can have even more success with Bowers on the field and Mendoza with more than one start. He is a massive part of the offense.

However, the fourth quarter of Week 11 also confirmed the importance of Las Vegas finding answers along its interior defensive line. The Raiders lost multiple interior defensive linemen against the Broncos, adding to the importance of Hemingway's return.

The second half of Week 11 witnessed the Raiders' interior defensive line eventually give way to the Broncos' ground game. The injuries they sustained along the unit quietly changed the momentum of the game. As the Raiders lost defensive linemen, the Broncos were more successful on the ground.

The interior defensive line has gone from one of Las Vegas' deepest positions to one of its thinnest, in a matter of weeks. As the Raiders progress through the season's final six games, they will need a stroke of luck on the injury front. Kubiak explained how the Raiders plan to address the position.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

"Well, we got guys on the practice squad that are going to have to step up. We're going to have to take a look outside and probably bring some guys in, but that's where we're at right now. So, we got to make sure that the guys that are coming in from the practice squad are ready to roll," Kubiak said earlier this week.

Las Vegas will face another challenge this Sunday night against a stout Browns team. It will be yet another tough road game for the Raiders' ailing roster. However, Week 11 proved that these Raiders cannot be counted out, even if they are down by 17 without their best offensive weapon.