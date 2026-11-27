The Las Vegas Raiders bottomed out last season, losing 10 straight games for the second straight season. The Raiders secured the top overall pick in the NFL Draft for only the second time in franchise history, landing quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Landing the No. 1 overall pick wasn't enough for the Raiders to secure a primetime game at the start of this season, as they entered the season having lost nearly 30 games in the past two seasons. That quickly changed with the season halfway over and Mendoza now the team's starting quarterback.

Las Vegas has lost the two games that Mendoza has started. However, those two starts came against two of the league's best teams, as each has a legitimate shot at a deep playoff run. Still, the Raiders appeared to have much more of a chance in those two losses than in most of their other losses.

The No. 1 pick in the most recent draft being kept under wraps for most of the season, along with other happenings ahead of Week 12, made Mendoza and the Raiders arguably the most interesting team to watch of those the NFL could choose from for Sunday night's primetime slot.

Primetime Raiders

Few things have remained the same for the Raiders since last season, let alone prior seasons. Still, prior success is usually considered when primetime games are scheduled ahead of the season. Since 2023, the Raiders are 3-6 in primetime games.

This was likely part of the reason they started this season with zero primetime games. However, nearly pulling off a 17-point comeback with a rookie quarterback starting his first road game may have been one of Las Vegas' most exciting games of the season.

Technically, the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos may have been one of the most exciting games in the entire league this season. Las Vegas now has a chance to notch their first win with Mendoza as their starting quarterback. Kubiak noted his team is undoubtedly excited.

“We're excited. We're excited to go play in the elements. Our guys have worked really hard this season, and to get in a new time slot, I think it's going to definitely bring a lot of energy to the entire game itself,” Kubiak said on Wednesday.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“But we're playing a really good team in Cleveland, a team that finishes games better than anybody in the NFL, especially in tight games, and they have our full attention."

After weeks of losing games in essentially the same fashion ahead of the trade deadline, Las Vegas has looked like a team gradually beginning to take tangible steps in the right direction. They hope Week 12 is the week those steps turn into a win, in addition to their weekly development.

Yet even in their losses, with Mendoza under center, the Raiders have been hard not to watch, and that alone is worth their jump into the primetime slot. Las Vegas has routinely been down by two or three possessions. Week 11 was the first time they started to come back before halftime.

The Raiders put up a legitimate fight against the Broncos, making it fair to believe they will do the same against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The 2026 season has been filled with learning for Kubiak, his coaching staff, and their players.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) catches a nineteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Fernando Mendoza (not pictured) against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Firsts Continue

Week 10 was the official start of the Mendoza era. Week 11 was Mendoza's first start. Despite the losses, Las Vegas improved between the two games. Week 12 will bring more lessons, as Mendoza and many others will play in their first primetime matchups in elevated roles.

Still, Las Vegas' rookie signal caller plans to treat Week 12 like he has treated the first two starts of his career: just like any other game.

“It's a great opportunity. I believe it's like any other game. Every game is an opportunity to put a win in the win column, so I'm excited for the opportunity to play on Sunday Night Football. Being on the East Coast, there's a lot of staying up too late to watch Sunday Night Football and having a tough Monday morning at school because of the lack of sleep,” Mendoza said earlier this week.