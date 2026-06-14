Raiders HC Kubiak Impressed With QB Aidan O'Connell

It felt like just yesterday that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was making his first career start as a rookie against their AFC West Division Rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. Fast forward, now O'Connell will be entering his fourth season in the NFL, and they all have been with the Raiders. With all the changes that have happened since he was drafted by the Silver and Black, he has been here through it all and seen a lot of different regimes and coaches during that time.

O'Connell is now seen as a veteran quarterback and he is feeling that way more so because it has felt like it has been going by fast. Even with everything that has happened in Las Vegas, he continues to show up every day looking to get better and prove himself, no matter who is in the building or who he is competing with. He shows that he is ready for battle and does not take anything lightly, just because he is not the starting quarterback for this team. That is something you do not see often.

Las Vegas Raiders QB1 Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

O'Connell a Veteran Presence

O'Connell is a great leader and whatever the team needs out of him to be successful, that is what he is going to do. In that Raiders quarterback room, he is the one who has been there the longest. He just wants to learn from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and be there if rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has any questions. He prepares everyday like if he is going to be the starter, and he is always ready to step in if he has to. That is a good quarterback to have.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak praised O'Connell because he likes what he is seeing from O'Connell so far in the offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak Gives O'Connell Confidence

“You guys are at practice, you see how Aidan [O'Connell] completes balls, I competed against him live on gameday," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. "I'm not surprised by the positive camp that he's had. In college football and the NFL, everyone has a new coach every year. That's just how it goes. You can make that an excuse, or you can use it to get better. I think he's used it in the latter way.”

O'Connell could go into the season as the backup quarterback. In the NFL today, there are a lot of teams that are looking for a backup like O'Connell. That is why teams were calling for O'Connell early in the offseason. Those calls could return during the season. O'Connell is working and waiting for his opportunity.