Summer Habits Dictate Raiders Training Camp Roster Decisions

To this point, the Las Vegas Raiders offseason has went as planned. From free agency, the NFL Draft, rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory OTAs. It was a good sign for this Raiders team with a lot of new faces from coaches and players.

It is never too early to get things going. When you have a new head coach, it is really important to get things done the right way and establish what the expectations are and how they want to get things done. That has been accomplished and now the next step.

Next Up for the Raiders is a Critical Training Camp

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Training camp is the next stop for this team that had a good showing in OTAs. Now the players are going to get a little break, and it is going to be important for these players to be professional and keep their bodies in good shape.

This could be the breaking point for the Raiders even before they get into training camp. If these players are ready to rock and roll like they are expected to, it makes things easier on the coaching staff and as a team. If they do not, that could spell trouble for the Raiders.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; The Al Davis memorial torch at the Las Vegas Raiders during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, well, you can ruin an offseason with 40 days away. You put all that work in this time of year, if you go post up on the couch, all that work is for naught," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak .

"So, 40 days away, you got to be really self-motivated, and we're not going to be with them every day, but we'll be in contact with them, and then that's where, to me, that Mr. [John] Spytek, his job comes into play, because he brought in a lot of quality individuals that are self-motivated. If you don't have self-motivated guys, you have no idea what's coming once they come into training camp. So, I feel really confident that we have a self-motivated group."

These players for the Silver and Black do not have any excuses. They have the best facilities in the National Football League and some of the best trainers from top to bottom. It is going to show how bad they want to be here with this new group when they come into training camp.

The expectations have been set and if they do not meet them, it is going to be hard to make the roster coming out of training camp. It is a step they want to take forward and not backwards.