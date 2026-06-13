Klint Kubiak's Past Coaching Scars Guarantee Immediate Offensive Evolution in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has seen a lot of football in his time. Not any kind of football, but good football that has been played at the NFL level. He has been around it his whole life, and now he is going to use that to his advantage as he steps into his new role as a head coach.

Kubiak comes from a football family, and he is next in line to show why he was the right man for the job in Vegas. He is ready and wants to show every day why he picked the Silver and Black. Kubiak is coming off a successful season as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

He led that offense to be one of the best last season and helped them capture the Super Bowl. Two years ago, he was the offensive coordinator for the Saints in New Orleans, and they had a high-powered offense as well. It is something that he does well, no matter where he goes. Kubiak knows how to get the most out of his offenses, even if he does not have all the star power like other teams.

Kubiak Using Previous Stops in His Learning Process as a Head Coach

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His previous stops will help him become a good head coach, but he knows his role now is much bigger, and he is responsible for more than he has ever been before in football. Kubiak is the right person to lead this team and make the offense better.

It has been a disaster for the Raiders over the last few years, and Kubiak is looking to change that. Even if it means building it the right way, not right away, it will be worth it.

"Being a part of many year ones, you learn from your mistakes, you learn what works, how to best bring the players along, how not to load them up too much, and kind of give them things in the install piecemeal, and then there's days where you go out there and just stress the heck out of them mentally and see what they can retain," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak.

"I've been lucky in those two spots to be around some other coaches, some familiarity where you don't have to spend that much time with the offensive line, with the quarterbacks with guys like Rick [Dennison] and Andrew [Janocko]."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Most will not think about the good coaching staff that Kubiak has surrounded himself with. That is going to go a long way for this team because those coaches know exactly what to expect and how they want to get things done.