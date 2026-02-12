The Raiders' Rebuild is About More Than Its Roster, Coaching

Among their many recent struggles, the Las Vegas Raiders have performed poorly in the AFC West. Las Vegas was a narrow win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-finale from going two consecutive seasons without an AFC West win. Kansas City started their third-string quarterback.

The Raiders play in what is undoubtedly one of the top divisions in the National Football League. Last season, the division had three playoff teams. This season, they had two, and the Chiefs were not one of them. The Raiders have been division and league cellar dwellers for far too long.

Las Vegas ' rebuild is more than just about their roster and coaching staff, it is about their stature in the division and the league.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' Climb Out

Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus correctly believes that the Raiders are currently the worst team in the AFC West. Las Vegas has struggled within the division over the past two seasons, while every other team in it has experienced increased success. Las Vegas hopes to work its way up the division.

"Two teams from the AFC West reached the playoffs in 2025 — including the conference’s No. 1 seed — while the Kansas City Chiefs remain firmly in the mix as a division favorite entering 2026. That leaves the Raiders, at least on paper, as the clear fourth-best team in the division," Buday said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Still, the NFL moves quickly. Just look at the 2025 Bears and Patriots. A new coaching staff, now led by Klint Kubiak, could spark meaningful change in Las Vegas. The Raiders are widely expected to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick."

Buday noted that Mendoza has the skill set to help turn things around. The addition of Mendoza to the talent Las Vegas already has on the roster, and the additional talent they will add in the NFL Draft and free agency give reason for cautious optimism the Raiders will make progress of some sort.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If the former Indiana signal-caller adapts quickly to the NFL, he’ll have legitimate blue-chip talent to lean on. Tight end Brock Bowers, left tackle Kolton Miller, and — for now — edge defender Maxx Crosby are difference-makers at premium positions," Buday said.

The Raiders must build around Mendoza, especially on the offensive line. Crosby's future with the team is a real issue and will impact the rest of the AFC West, not just the Raiders. If Crosby truly wants out, the Raiders must further their rebuild by getting as much as they can for their star player.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) reacts after kicking a 60-yard field goal out of the hold of punter AJ Cole (6) with eight seconds left against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

