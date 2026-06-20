Fernando Mendoza Pinpoints Keys to Learning New Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have thoroughly gone through the offseason, with the full intent to establish a winning culture.

Another focal point for the Raiders' coaching staff this offseason is preparing and developing rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza . With training camp as the next item on the checklist for Las Vegas to complete, the No. 1 overall pick sat down with the media and provided insight into his learning experience in Las Vegas.

Mendoza's Thoughts

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"[I] Feel good. Learning and growing every single day, Mendoza said. "You know, adjustment to the NFL, it's definitely an adjustment. There have been a lot of great moments, and there's been a lot of growing pains. So, I think being a part of that and being able to practice with those guys - such a high intensity practice - whether with the ones, the twos, or the threes."

"Everyone's always going full throttle," Mendoza continued. "[Head] Coach [Klint] Kubiak has set a great culture, and being able to learn from those veteran guys has been essential in my development so far. However, I've been growing, I've been learning. I've been really happy with the progress I've made."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It has been well-documented that the Raiders are not looking to throw Mendoza into the fire right away. Instead, Mendoza will be learning behind Kirk Cousins , whom Las Vegas signed earlier this offseason. The Indiana product explained how the veteran quarterback has been a great resource to learn from.

"He's definitely helping me a lot," Mendoza said. "He's extremely cerebral, and he's been in this offense before. So, he already has an upper hand in a sense where he's been able to teach the other quarterbacks and have experience with the plays, not just in practice, not just in scrimmages, but in actual games."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He sees how these plays have played out," Mendoza continued. "He's had experience with Coach Kubiak, which has been so interesting to see. I've been able to learn firsthand and secondhand, whether it's my own experiences, whether it's asking Kirk questions, or just observing the room."

Main Takeaways

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, Kubiak and the Raiders' coaching staff are taking the right approach with Mendoza's development. Obviously, the fans want to see their future franchise quarterback take the field as soon as possible, but if they want to see Mendoza and this team produce sustained success, they need to be patient.

Over the years, we have seen several organizations around the league prematurely start their rookie quarterbacks, and if the game is too fast for them to digest initially, it could derail their development. We have seen it happen countless times, which is why the same teams pick at the top of the draft board each and every year.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders possessed the No.1 overall pick in this year's draft, a position they do not want to find themselves in again for the foreseeable future. It allowed Las Vegas to land its future franchise quarterback, but now that it is a reality, general manager John Spytek wants to ensure the team turns the page and develops into a contender in the near future.