What Fernando Mendoza Has Proven Through Raiders Minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up mandatory minicamp last week, showcasing the major improvements they have made as the offseason has unfolded.

While there is excitement around the organization, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is garnering the most anticipation from Raiders fans, who have been desperate for a long-term franchise signal-caller.

In just a few months, Mendoza has been turning heads, proving why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Earlier this week, head coach Klint Kubiak , assistant head coach Mike McCoy, and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan all shared their assessment of the rookie quarterback.

Kubiak's Thoughts

"He's working his tail off. He's gotten a ton better," Kubiak said. "With anyone coming into the league, you've got to put the work into it, and he's done that. The things we've asked him to improve on, he's been diligent at."

McCoy's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy at press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"That's the great thing," McCoy said. "And I think [offensive coordinator] Andrew [Janocko] and the rest of the offensive staff have done a great job because the first year is a challenge, not just for rookies but for everybody. There's so much information, and you're installing a system for the long haul."

Sullivan's Thoughts

"There's no magic wand where a guy can develop the type of skills necessary to be successful in the offense, particularly talking-under-center-type work or getting into a consistent rhythm and timing with your footwork," Sullivan said.

"He's still [learning] what to do, making sure he knows his job, and then we can start to take some of the next steps, but it's a long road [and] a lot of work to do," Sullivan continued. "We're pleased with the work that he's been putting into this point."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"His approach as a player makes [the process] much smoother," Sullivan explained. "He's not concerned with anything outside of how he can push up and not pivot on his first step, [or] how he can have consistent timing in a certain pass concept."

Main Takeaways

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza has made significant strides since arriving in Las Vegas, but there are still several areas that he needs to refine before he can make a legitimate case as the starting quarterback. As much as Raiders fans want to see the Indiana product leading the offense on the field, Las Vegas' coaching staff will be taking a patient approach with his development.

Until further notice, Kirk Cousins should be the presumed Week 1 starter, and barring anything unforeseen, that will be the case. Las Vegas has been a dormant franchise for years, and the coaching staff will do everything possible to set Mendoza up for sustained success. To make that a reality, the Raiders need to allow the rookie quarterback to absorb as much information as possible.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Sitting and learning from a veteran quarterback like Cousins is the best path for the Raiders to develop Mendoza into a franchise quarterback. Las Vegas has the building blocks to turn the ship around and establish itself as a formidable team in the AFC in the near future, and Mendoza's long-term development is a key factor in that aspiration.