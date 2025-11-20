One Way To Solve Raiders’ Offensive Problems
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has struggled mightily this season, despite their multiple offseason additions to improve their offense. Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty were supposed to breathe new life into their offense, and instead, they've stifled it.
To be fair, it's not all on the players. The coaching staff has mismanaged their talent, and Chip Kelly has done enough damage to warrant being fired. Pete Carroll is on the hot seat as well, and at 2 - 8, there's little hope that their offense improves over the second half of the season.
What Can They Do?
It's clear that the Raiders don't have enough weapons on offense to sustain a healthy offense, and they shouldn't be using their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft on an offensive player. The only choice they have is to use free agency to get a playmaker on their roster.
According to Spotrac, the Raiders have the 17th most cap space next offseason, which isn't the most in the league, but it should be enough for them to get a viable player in their offense. This number can increase even further if they eliminate some of their larger contracts, such as those of Smith or Malcolm Koonce.
The Raiders saw firsthand how special George Pickens is in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and they've yet to sign him to a long-term extension. In an ideal world where they can free up enough cap space, Pickens could be the star they need to give a much-needed boost to their offense.
He had 9 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders, and his run after the catch was on full display as they couldn't bring him down with just one tackler. His attitude would fit right in with Raider Nation, and it'd give the Raiders offense another weapon in their receiving room opposite Brock Bowers.
Another receiver they should be looking at is Alec Pierce. While he's a tier below Pickens, he would be affordable and give them a young receiver with high upside to establish himself in their offense for the future.
They drafted two young receivers in the 2025 NFL draft class, but neither of them has been implemented into the offense successfully. Despite their young players having the potential to step up, the Raiders should still be looking out for receivers in free agency to add to their team.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on who the Raiders should go after WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.