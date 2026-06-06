Raiders Look To Break Record, Make History This Summer

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has had no shortage of significant happenings. They have swiftly upgraded their coaching staff and roster in just a few months. After routinely fielding a subpar team over the past few seasons, Las Vegas looks to turn things around as soon as possible.

The Raiders' front office has been hard at work over the past few months, making necessary adjustments across the board. They are currently in the early stages of putting all their shiny new parts together on the field during Organized Team Activities.

Record Chasers

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet, despite how eventful things have been for the Raiders this offseason, they still have a long way to go to reach where they hope to be as a team and organization one day. Although Las Vegas is headed in the right direction, that will take time to complete.

While Las Vegas puts in the work on the field, the Raiders' organization will take part in an impactful event off the field.

How It All Works

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders recently announced that they and Intermountain Health, "in collaboration with West Henderson Hospital, will lead a community-wide attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most people performing CPR in 12 hours."

The record attempt consists of each participant completing 30 seconds of CPR using 30 mannequins.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The record they will attempt to break will happen on Saturday, June 13, at Allegiant Stadium. It will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Raiders and Intermountain Health look to host nearly 5,000 participants in the record attempt.

This was created as a public health awareness and training campaign. The creation of this event aimed to help everyday people respond effectively during medical emergencies.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders noted that "the core goal is to make Hands-Only CPR accessible to anyone, regardless of prior experience, and to empower more people to act quickly when it matters most. By doing so, it seeks to improve survival rates in the critical moments before professional help arrives."

The Raiders explained that studies reportedly show that "cardiac arrest remains a leading cause of death in the United States, affecting 350,000 people every year. Only 10 percent survive. But people have extraordinary power with this simple, two-step skill. Hands‑Only CPR takes as little as 90 seconds to learn, requires no formal training, and can double or even triple someone’s chances of surviving sudden cardiac arrest."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Nearly three out of four cardiac arrests happen at home, making it important for more people to know how to respond. If a teen or adult collapses, witnesses should immediately act by calling 9-1-1 emergency services and beginning chest compressions at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute and a depth of approximately two inches. Hands-Only CPR is chest compression-only CPR for adults. Infants and children require traditional CPR with breaths."

The Raiders look to host a successful, record-breaking event for a positive cause that could one day help save lives. While the organization attempts to break records off the field, Maxx Crosby and the team on the field are excited for what should be a productive 2026 season.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I'm always going to be overly optimistic. If you don't believe it, you have no chance. So, for me, coming into every single season, I believe we play this game to win. We don't go here to rebuild or have a chance or get a little bit better," Crosby said shortly after Organized Team Activities.

"Obviously, we have a lot of work to do, and we do have to get a lot better, and there is a lot of things that need to go in our favor, but ultimately I'm always going to be very optimistic, and I try to feed that to my teammates. If we go into the season thinking we're going to lose, you're probably going to lose."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“So, no matter what it is, no matter what the situation, no matter who's coaching, if you don't have everybody on board and everybody invested and dialed in on finding ways to win and improve as an individual so that you can improve the unit and everyone is working in the same direction, then you're wasting time. So, I think Klint [Kubiak] has done an awesome job, Robbie [Leonard] has done an awesome job. "

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Crosby went on to note how excited he was to rejoin a Raiders team that is arguably the best team he has been on since being drafted.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Obviously, we have new coaches all over the place. We just have a lot of new energy and it's different, but we're learning on the fly and learning each other. We've only been around each other for a few months, and we're just building those relationships. We've got a lot of new guys on the roster, and it's a process, and you just have to buy into it every day," Crosby said.

"You can't look too far down the road, you can't look in the past, all that is irrelevant. It's all about where your feet are at, and that's honestly where I think what this team is doing right now is just not listening to the outside noise, not getting too high, too low, just being present and focused on getting better, because that's going to give us the best chance when it comes to Sundays."