Maxx Crosby Gives Glowing Endorsement of Raiders' Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a promising 2026 season, with revitalized energy in the building after a strong showing in free agency and the draft.

While speaking with the media earlier this week, edge rusher Maxx Crosby praised head coach Kilt Kubiak's impact since arriving in Las Vegas.

Crosby's Thoughts

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I'm not into making predictions, getting too high, too low," Crosby said. "I've been there before and I'm always going to be overly optimistic. If you don't believe, you have no chance. For me, coming into every single season, I believe we play this game to win."

"I think Klint has done an awesome job. [Defensive coordinator] Rob Leonard has done an awesome job. We have new coaches all over the place. We have a lot of new energy and it's different but we're learning on the fly."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We got a lot of new guys on the roster," Crosby continued. "It's a process, and you just have to buy into it every day. You can't look too far down the road. You can't look in the past. All that is irrelevant. It's all about where your feet are at. Being present and focused on getting better because that's going to give us the best chance when it comes to Sundays."

Main Takeaways

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This is a fascinating dynamic, as the 28-year-old pass rusher was thought to be heading to the Baltimore Ravens in a trade that would have allowed the Raiders to collect two first-round picks. As everyone knows by now, the Ravens backed out of the deal after Crosby inevitably failed his physical, as he had recently undergone surgery to repair a meniscus injury. This trade falling through after Las Vegas orchestrated several signings complicated the situation.

Both sides have appeared content to work together, despite the Raiders being viewed as a rebuilding team. However, based on who Las Vegas added to the roster this season, with Crosby's reinstatement, it could be a surprise team in 2026.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

In terms of coaching, although we haven't seen Kubiak on the Raiders' sidelines, early indications prove that ownership may have made a franchise-altering decision by hiring the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator as the head coach.

While Crosby and Las Vegas are currently in lockstep, depending on how the season unfolds prior to the trade deadline, the two-time All-Pro pass rusher could be moved. It will certainly be a topic of discussion throughout the season, and the Raiders will be a team to watch because of those circumstances.